Seoul Music Awards 2022 (SMA) sparked debates concerning the fairness of the categories

The 31st Seoul Music Awards 2022 which was held on January 23 has received backlash from K-pop fans over social media. Fans are accusing the event of rigging votes after the top finalists failed to bag a Bonsang (main award) at the ceremony.
The music award show took place at the Gocheok Sy Dome in Seoul and was organized by the SMA's Organizing Committee and presented by Sports Seoul.
Fans criticise the Seoul Music Awards 2022 (SMA)
The extravagant event showcased phenomenal performances from K-pop artists and groups. Later, the music ceremony awarded artists for their work based on various criteria. The SMA featured 30% of fan votes for specific award categories. The other percentiles were panel evaluation for 40% and 30% for music and album sales.
In this glamorous event, K-pop artists like NCT 127 took home the highest award of the night, the Daesang (Grand Prize). Other artists who won awards were IU, NCT DREAM, BTS, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, aespa, SEVENTEEN, Brave Girls, Kang Daniel and more.
While some fans celebrated the winnings of their favorite artists, others were disappointed with the results of some categories.
According to fans, some K-pop artists who showcased brilliant talents and performances in 2021 did not win an award. They were mainly disheartened with the results of Bonsang (main award) and Rookie of the Year award.
The Seoul Music Awards soon came under fire for rigging votes. K-pop enthusiasts expressed their displeasure that artists such as BLACKPINK's Rose and Lisa, NCT DREAM, TXT, Stray Kids and more didn't receive a Bonsang at this year's award ceremony.
Netizens soon took to the Twitterverse and started trending hashtags like #SMArigged #TXTdeservebetter #SMARiggedshow #SMA_OUT.
International fans came together to discuss the heated matter. They shared screenshots, images, and videos proving their favorite group/artist's wins during 2021. Most fans feel that NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, IVE and TXT were given the cold-shoulder by the award show.
Furthermore, knetz have expressed their concerns regarding the Daesang award (Grand prize). Though NCT 127 showcased tremendous wins in 2021, they stated that BTS deserved the award.
Complete list of winners at the Seoul Music Awards 2022 (SMA)
According to fans, the glamorous night was one to remember in terms of mind-blowing performances by K-pop artists and groups.
Here is the complete list of winners of the Seoul Music Awards 2022 (SMA):
- Special Jury Award: Jung Dong-ha
- K-Wave Award (Outside Korea): EXO
- Popularity Award (Korea): Lim Young-woong
- U+ Idol Live Best Artist Award: BTS
- Discovery of the Year: Lang Lee
- Ballad Award: Red Velvet’s Wendy’s Like Water
- R&B/Hip Hop Award: HyunA’s I’m Not Cool
- Trot Award: Lim Young-woong’s My Starry Love
- OST Award: Lim Young-woong’s Love Always Runs Away (Young Lady and Gentleman)
- World's Best Artist Award: BTS
- Best Song Award: IU for Lilac
- Best Performance Award: STAYC and ENHYPEN
- Rookie of the Year: Lee Mujin, OMEGA X and EPEX
- Best Album Award: NCT DREAM’s Hot Sauce
- Bongsang: ENHYPEN, Heize, Brave Girls, Oh My Girl, Kang Daniel, aespa, ATEEZ, NCT 127, THE BOYZ, Lim Young-woong, BTS, SEVENTEEN and IU.
- Daesang: NCT 127
While some knetz enjoyed seeing their favorites win, others were perplexed by the results.