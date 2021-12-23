×
Create
Notifications

aespa's "Next Level" named Spotify's best K-Pop Song of 2021

K-Pop girl band Aespa. (Image via Instagram/@aespa_official)
K-Pop girl band Aespa. (Image via Instagram/@aespa_official)
Shania Carol Gideon
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 23, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Feature

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify has released its list of the best K-Pop songs of 2021 and aespa's viral track Next Level topped the charts at number one. The song was released in May 2021 and surpassed ITZY's - In The Morning, TWICE's - Alcohol-Free, BTS' - Butter, Rose's - On The Ground and many more.

Did your favorite K-Pop song make the list? https://t.co/Fk8fLHUXYn

What is aespa's Next Level based on?

The song Next Level is a remix of Aussie singer Aston's 2019 song of the same name, which was also featured in the movie Fast & Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw. The soundtrack has over 3.1 million likes and 100 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. The group also has a following of 6.7 million people on Instagram and 1.9 million on Twitter.

A look at aespa's meteoric rise

aespa is a South Korean all-girl group formed by SM Entertainment. This K-Pop group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Their first debut was on November 17, 2020 with their hit single Black.

The soundtrack is based on the continuation of the group's story from the debut single Black Mamba, reiterating their story into the fictional universe of Kwangya to search for an evil that lingers.

The members set forth into the wilderness to find the Black Mamba, that is wreaking havoc and interfering with the Synk which is the connection between themselves and the 'ae'.

“Next Level” has reached 90,000,000 (90M) streams on Spotify!!💥#aespa #에스파 @aespa_official https://t.co/6gmuvMp3Fz
🇰🇷 Trending on YouTube South Korea #9 Next Level MV #12 Next Level sharp synchronization, explosive charms of aespa... [Kang Hanna’s Volume Up]#15 aespa 'Next Level' MV Reaction#16 Next Level Audio#26 aespa ‘NEXT LEVEL' MV REACTION by ARTBEAT@aespa_official https://t.co/zKn6ZggwuH
@Spotify You know how impactful Next Level is when even the staff who is filming the girls are also dancing behind the camera along with prestigious celebrities and stars twitter.com/aerinzhy/statu…

Their concept emerges from the bridge that links virtuality and reality. The music videos have actual members along with their virtual counterparts supporting and assisting one another though being in two separate realities.

The group also entered into the Top 5 of the Gaon Yearly Chart. It is the only idol group song released this year to enter the chart.

"Next Level" by @aespa_official has now entered the Top 5 of Gaon Yearly Chart. It is the only idol group song released this year to enter the top 5. https://t.co/l8sjClLPyh

SM Entertainment x YouTube #RemasterMV

Earlier this month, it was revealed that SM Entertainment x YouTube had announced their remastering project. The K-pop girl group released a remake of S.E.S.'s Dream Come true under this project.

SM X YouTube announce the 'Remastering Project'! Meet K-pop’s legendary MVs in high definition!entertain.naver.com/read?oid=015&a…#SM_Remastering_Project #RemasterMV #리마스터링프로젝트#SMSTATION #SMTOWN https://t.co/1Y3t0zBM6e

This remix of the 1998 hit, with its enrapturing music video, aims to revive the history of the K-Pop genre for all enthusiasts. A revival of the genre is indeed something all K-Pop fans look forward to as they get a chance to explore and enjoy the past.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी