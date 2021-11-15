K-pop stars BTS and aespa win big at the 2021 MTV EMAs

BTS and aespa's big win at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards is cause for celebration in the K-pop community.

After bagging several big awards, the respective groups' fans are trending hashtags and phrases to commemorate their big win at the European award show, which took place in Budapest this year.

aespa named Best Korean Act, BTS bags most awards out of all winners

At the 2021 MTV EMAs, K-pop fans came out as one of the biggest winners that night thanks to the achievements of both BTS and aespa.

aespa secured the award for Best Korean Act. They were nominated alongside other K-pop groups, including WEi, Weeekly, STAYC, and CRAVITY.

BTS smashed it in both K-pop-centered and K-pop-centered categories. They bagged the awards for Best Group, Biggest Fans, Best Pop, and Best K-pop.

Nominees for Best Group were Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Måneskin, and Silk Sonic.

Nominees for Biggest Fans were Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

Nominees for Best Pop were Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Nominees for the Best K-pop category were BLACKPINK Lisa, Monsta X, NCT 127, BLACKPINK Rose, and TWICE.

With all of BTS' wins at the 2021 MTV EMAs, they became the music act that grabbed the most awards throughout the show. In addition, they were able to bag every award that they were nominated for.

BTS is a seven-member K-pop boy group under Big Hit Music, which is owned by HYBE Corporation.

They debuted in 2013 with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. The group recently came out with Permission to Dance, their hit all-English single, which they performed at the UN General Assembly earlier this year.

aespa is a four-member K-pop girl group under SM Entertainment. The power rookies debuted on November 17, 2020, with their single, Black Mamba.

Most recently, the girls released their EP Savage, along with a lead single of the same name. The song's debut performance was carried out on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October.

Edited by Danyal Arabi