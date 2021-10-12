aespa's US TV debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show: When, where, and how to watch

According to multiple reports, SM Entertainment's monster rookie group aespa will make its US television talk show debut with the popular The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The four-member girl group will also mark its first US performance with the show, as they will be appearing as musical guests and performing their latest release, Savage.

When will aespa appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show?

According to Headline Planet's October 7 report, the rookie girl group will perform Savage in an episode slated to air on October 15. Along with the group, Ms. Pat, Soman Chainani, and David Duchovny will feature as guests on the episode.

aespa made its latest comeback with its first mini-album Savage on October 5. The group isn't even a year old but is already a tough competition to every other girl group with its addictive songs, catchy choreographies, and gorgeous visuals.

How to watch aespa's The Kelly Clarkson Show episode?

There's no way fans would want to miss the rookie group's first-ever US television performance. The band has been reigning across iTunes and other music streaming charts since its debut single.

It's exciting for fans to see what their performance will contain. They can watch The Kelly Clarkson Show on its official website, cable, and streaming site Peacock.

Even the show's official website has them listed as guests and talks about their achievements in a brief description.

More about SM Entertainment's monster rookie group

Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning debuted as the newest girl group from SM Entertainment in November 2020. The band's debut single Black Mamba is the fastest K-pop music video to achieve 100 million views on YouTube, propelling them to fame.

Also Read

Despite being plagued with plagiarism controversies from the start, they have made a successful name for themselves in the industry. Their first comeback album, Savage, reigned No. 1 at MelOn, Genie, Bugs, iTunes, QQ Music, and other charts as soon as it was released.

In other news, the girl group will also appear on the popular Korean variety show As Us Anything on October 23 at 7.40 pm KST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer