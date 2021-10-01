aespa’s ‘Savage’ plagiarism controversy: Concepts allegedly resemble Japanese and British designers

SM Entertainment’s rookie girl group aespa has stirred up another plagiarism controversy. This time, the creative theft is about their upcoming first comeback album Savage. On September 30, netizens worldwide claimed aespa’s stunning concept teasers for their future release are plagiarized.

Especially member Karina’s concept photo looks eerily similar to the Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama’s work. Even the masked version of the concept images was allegedly plagiarized from British designer James Merry's collection.

October started on a bad note for the four-member rookie group, aespa, as they’re now the talk of the town, albeit not for good reasons. Netizens found a similar work of aespa’s Karina’s concept teaser to Hajime Sorayama, a Japanese illustrator’s work, claiming that the group has plagiarized his work.

In the concept teaser, Karina lies upside down in the air while an insect-looking robot, representing Black Mamba here, has wrapped its body around her. Hajime Sorayama’s illustration is similar to Karina's photo, an insect-looking robot wrapping itself around a naked woman’s body. The style of the robot and the pose of the woman match as well.

aespa's masked concept teasers accused of plagiarism

Savage’s other concept photos are also accused of plagiarism. In the teaser images for the album, all members wear straight-out-of-fantasy-world masks.

James Merry, a British designer, has been creating futuristic headpieces in masked fashion for a few years.

According to allkpop, Kim Do Hyun, a critic, said on Twitter:

“The mask that appeared in aespa's teaser resembles James Merry's collection. I wonder if SM Entertainment has officially collaborated.”

The hype created by SM Entertainment for aespa’s Savage has now done a backflip and gone back to zero. For a rookie group who hasn’t even passed their one-year anniversary, this is the fourth time they have made headlines due to plagiarism controversies.

While K-pop stans jointly agreed on the previous allegations, they stand divided this time. Some fans think the work has been plagiarized, while others defend the group, stating that it’s nothing but an inspiration.

Check out some fans’ reactions below:

ram 🍜 slayage savage @thatramenpond that aespa savage claim was too shallow to be called plagiarized. Black Mamba was. that aespa savage claim was too shallow to be called plagiarized. Black Mamba was.

✩ @PRODBYTAK aespa plagiarized because they used a spine looking thing 🥺🥺 LIKE DO YOU SEE HOW DUMB YOU SOUND aespa plagiarized because they used a spine looking thing 🥺🥺 LIKE DO YOU SEE HOW DUMB YOU SOUND

celine @celinekathline how funny it is to see people want to drag down aespa by saying the concept of each of their comebacks is plagiarism. but, BM and NL are successful. just wait until Savage releases, see how successful it will be. how funny it is to see people want to drag down aespa by saying the concept of each of their comebacks is plagiarism. but, BM and NL are successful. just wait until Savage releases, see how successful it will be. https://t.co/e1afjciwgV

On the other hand, some fans believe that plagiarism has become synonymous with SM Entertainment.

bing 💫 @aseulsupreme another plagiarism hit for aespa?? sm never learns another plagiarism hit for aespa?? sm never learns

𖧵 Micah 𖧵 @yoongimoong Or aespa concept again?? Anyway,sm should change its name to plagiarism entertainment Or aespa concept again?? Anyway,sm should change its name to plagiarism entertainment

chiki⁷ @12_chikitin @allkpop Just SM doing SM things. Watch them say "it's parallel thinking" How many times do they get? SM creative team needs to go. It's the second time that their comeback gets wrapped up in plagiarism controversy. N the whole aespa debut shit too. What a total mess @allkpop Just SM doing SM things. Watch them say "it's parallel thinking" How many times do they get? SM creative team needs to go. It's the second time that their comeback gets wrapped up in plagiarism controversy. N the whole aespa debut shit too. What a total mess

Previously, aespa’s debut music video Black Mamba was accused of plagiarism as some scenes were the same as German visual artist Tim Helgert’s work and K/DA. Another artist Bryan Hyunh accused SM Entertainment’s teams of copying his designs for the Black Mamba comeback. The company later hired him and worked with him for the group’s next release, Next Level.

SM Entertainment hasn’t responded to the latest Savage plagiarism allegations yet.

