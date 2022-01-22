BTS Jungkook Mikrokosmos mood lamp: Where to buy, release date, price, and all about his artist-made collection

So far, netizens have seen the BTS artist-made collections of Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope and up next is the group’s golden maknae, Jungkook's artist-made collection.

Hybe Merch released the idol’s unique designs, and fans are ready to empty out their bank balances in a few days. Jungkook usually styles himself in comfortable and practical clothing, so we can expect something casual yet classy.

BTS Jungkook's ARMYST zip-up hoody and Mikrokosmos mood lamp

On January 21, 2022, Hybe Merch created a buzz on Twitter as it released Jungkook’s artist-made collection. The idol’s much-anticipated designs were a success as fans stormed the Twitterverse with their retweets and comments.

Jungkook’s exclusive designs underscore his styling concepts of minimalism and practicality.

Jungkook’s first design is the Mikrokosmos mood lamp. It is a bluetooth supported device which illuminates pink, blue, red, green and purple colors. It also has a built-in speaker shaped like the BTS logo.

Once the mood lamp is switched on and connected to a device, it radiates an aurora and stars with neon lights. The design comes in a space gray color and can be adjusted at different angles.

Additionally, the mood lamp notifies the owner in Jungkook's voice, which says:

"Bluetooth is connected. Welcome to Jungkook’s Mikrokosmos. See you soon."

The maknae's second merchandise design is the ARMYST zip-up hoodie. In his ideation video, the K-pop star stated that the length of the sleeves is long, and the shoulder stitch is not too high. This gives it a batwing-like oversized effect, and the bottom of the hoodie is asymmetrical.

He chose the word ARMYST to depict an artist's wild and imaginative day-to-day side. At the back of the hoodie, the wording is written in a graffiti font. The use of wide-draw strings gives the product a unique and edgy look. Furthermore, the zip-up hoodie's edges are rough and give off an unfinished artistic vibe.

The design comes in four different shades - dark gray, cream, yellow and salmon pink. The snazzy hoodie was inspired by Jungkook's casual yet classy choice of clothing.

Where to purchase Jungkook's collection, release date, price and more

Fans can buy Jungkook's as well as the other members' artist-made collection on the WeVerse shop app or website. The release date and prices of his merchandise are yet to be revealed.

