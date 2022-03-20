Who is Lisa Vanderpump? Restaurateur opens Paris-themed eatery in Las Vegas 

Lisa Vanderpump opened her 36th establishment on Thursday evening with her husband, Ken Todd. Vanderpump à Paris is the couple's second restaurant in Las Vegas, following the success of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace.

Located at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, Vanderpump à Paris is an ode to all things French, inspired by Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd's decade in France.

Lisa Vanderpump's 'Vanderpump à Paris' exudes opulence

Restauranteur, reality star, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump, 61, has always had a passion for entertaining. Her passion drew her to the restaurant and nightclub industry, where she has reigned supreme for the past 30 years.

In a press release, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said:

"We are so excited to be expanding in Las Vegas, and Vanderpump à Paris has been a passion project of ours for a long time. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden has been such a huge success and working with Caesars has been a wonderful experience; we can't wait to bring another concept to life under their umbrella."

Vanderpump à Paris aims to convey Lisa Vanderpump's fascination with French culture through its decadent French food and carefully picked French wines.

The restaurant's decor, designed by Vanderpump and her trusted design partner Nick Alain, has an eclectic French gothic theme that embodies lush opulence and the magic of dark academia.

Vanderpump à Paris has an eclectic French gothic theme that embodies lush opulence (Images via Ernesto Garrido)

Vanderpump à Paris' esthetic transports patrons to a rustic French courtyard, embellished with elegant greenery and flowers, ornate awnings, and plush velvet art nouveau banquettes.

Lisa Vanderpump explained the ideation of the decor:

"After living in France for many years, it has been such an incredible journey to make our ideas a reality and, working with our extraordinary design partner Nick Alain, we have created a design unlike anything we've ever seen, with epic visual statements – it is our hope to bring the stunning visuals of Paris into the heart of Las Vegas."

The highlight of these epic visual statements is a stunning long, white marble bar embedded with crystal chandeliers in wrought iron cages. The marble is graced with unique bronze umbrella lights that illuminate the faux windows behind the bar. These windows look out onto the breathtaking views of a rain-soaked city of Paris, featuring the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River.

Delectable dishes, whimsical and unique cocktails, and more

The menu features a number of reimagined Parisian classics and French wines (Images via Palm + Ocean)

Lisa Vanderpump commented on the offerings on the menu:

"The food will be s*xy and delicious, the cocktails exquisite and unique, and the overall experience will be one that is unforgettable! It's really been a labor of love and we can't wait to share it with you."

The food menu features a number of "reimagined Parisian classics" that include the likes of ratatouille fries, caviar bites, seafood tartare, and crudités for appetizers.

The entrées, such as French onion macaroni and cheese, stuffed baguettes, and a variety of sliders, will be served out of ornate birdcages, adding to the restaurant’s visual charm.

Jason Gregorec, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas, was thrilled at the extended partnership:

"Lisa Vanderpump has created a one-of-a-kind destination, featuring decadent cocktails, Parisian- inspired bites and intentional design details for our guests to enjoy. Vanderpump à Paris will bring Lisa's charm and flair to the resort that will attract fans and guests looking for an unparalleled night out filled with picturesque cocktails and bites."

Vanderpump à Paris is now open from 4.00 PM to midnight daily, with reservations available on their website.

