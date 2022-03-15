Reese Witherspoon x SIMI Winery: Where to buy, price, and everything to know about the actress' rosé launch 

Reese Witherspoon has launched the newest chapter in her novel partnership with SIMI Winery — the Editor's Collection Rosé. The Sonoma County winery announced its latest collaboration with Reese’s Book Club, founded under her company Hello Sunshine, on Monday.

Described by its creators as an “elegant, pale pink, medium-bodied blend with light fruit flavors for a dry, Provence-style wine," the rosé is the perfect companion to “good conversation, books and many favorite book club snacks.”

The conceptualisation of Reese Witherspoon’s new rosé

The Editor's Collection Rosé pairs well with a fun, easy read out in the sun (Image via SIMI Winery)

Led by SIMI’s women-centric winemaking team and "the heroines of Reese's Book Club," the Editor’s Collection Rosé was developed over the past year. For its formulation, the premium wine sources the finest pinot noir grapes from across California. It boasts a sublime palate of flavors that includes strawberries, citrus, white peaches, and a hint of watermelon.

Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine said:

"Together, our teams collaborated on all aspects — from the liquid to the label design — to create an offering truly reflective of what our readers are looking for that also naturally pairs with a good book and great company."

Hinting at future collaborations, she added:

"The Editor's Collection Rosé exemplifies the quality and thoughtful craftsmanship behind both of our brands and will be a focus [of] many chapters to come."

The wine is available on SIMI Winery’s website, retailing at $19.00, while a cheaper alternative is available at local Target outlets for $16.99. A proportion of the profits will be contributed to The Readership, Reese Witherspoon's book club initiative to promote literacy.

The original Editor's Collection launch

Simi Winery @SimiWinery HOLIDAY PSA: The Editor’s Collection is now available to order online today! A collab with our friends at @reesesbookclub, this is the perfect gift for the holidays, or great for treating yourself for a job well done year (We can all cheers to that!) bit.ly/3D6nSJB HOLIDAY PSA: The Editor’s Collection is now available to order online today! A collab with our friends at @reesesbookclub, this is the perfect gift for the holidays, or great for treating yourself for a job well done year (We can all cheers to that!) bit.ly/3D6nSJB https://t.co/CnKL4EYfIh

Reese Witherspoon's first collaboration with SIMI Winery made headlines in November 2021, the celebrity partnership sent fans into a frenzy. A partnership between two pioneer female entrepreneurs, the Editor’s Collection featured SIMI Winery’s best-selling Sonoma County Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Retailing at $45.00 for a pack of two and $120.00 for a pack of six, the wine-set’s true USP was a personal note from Reese Witherspoon herself.

Mallika Monteiro, an EVP of SIMI Winery’s parent company, Constellation Brands, said:

"We believe the launch of the Editor's Collection Rosé really delivers on all key rosé trends: a celebrity collaboration, an American-origin product created by a world-class, female-led winemaking team and a fan-favorite Provence-style wine that over-indexes with female audiences."

She also expressed her excitement at turning the next page in the partnership that is rooted in celebrating women-centric narratives.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

