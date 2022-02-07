How many kids does Reese Witherspoon have? All about her children as actress celebrates end of "Dry January" with daughter Ava 

American actress Reese Witherspoon spent some quality time with her daughter Ava Phillippe.

On February 4, the Legally Blonde actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her 21-year-old daughter. In the social media upload, the mother-daughter duo can be seen holding champagne flutes while relaxing in their kitchen.

The 45-year-old also added a goofy caption to the image, saying that 'dry January is over.'

While posing for the picture, Witherspoon wore a dark green floral-printed dress. She accessorized her outfit with several pieces of gold jewelry that gave it a pop.

Ava, meanwhile, tucked her top into a stylish brown suede skirt that contrasted well with the dominant color of her outfit. She stood out with her vibrantly dyed pink hair as she savored the end of Dry January.

How many kids does Reese Witherspoon have?

Reese Witherspoon is a proud mother to three kids - Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee, whom she has with her two marriages. The Morning Show was first married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008. The pair share two kids, Ava and Deacon. After divorcing him, she tied the knot with talent manager Jim Toth, with whom she shares Tennessee.

Ava Phillippe

In September 1999, just three months after they married, 23-year-old Reese Witherspoon and 24-year-old Ryan Phillippe welcomed their daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe.

In a previous interview with Jay Leno, Reese said she wanted to give her daughter a strong name, and Ava came to mind:

"My daughter's name is Ava… [like actress] Ava Gardner, because to me she was the only woman who could break Sinatra. So the idea of that name to me is very classy and strong."

As of 2021, she was a student at the University of California, Berkeley. Additionally, Ava has dabbled in modeling - she appeared in a lookbook for fashion brand Rodarte in 2018, and appeared alongside her mum and grandmother in the April 2019 issue of Vogue.

Deacon Phillippe

In 2003, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe welcomed their second child, Deacon Reese Phillippe - who took the middle name of his famous mother and family.

Reese Witherspoon's real name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, and the name 'Reese' is her mother's maiden name.

Currently in high school, Deacon is looking to become a record producer and has already produced and released two tracks: Long Run featuring Nina Nesbitt and Love For the Summer with Tik Tok star Loren Gray. Reese also encouraged her son's endeavors by promoting the song on social media and gushing over how proud she was of him.

Tennessee Toth

Reese has one child from her marriage to her current husband, Jim Toth, who is also an agent. After getting married in Ojai, California, on March 26, 2011, the couple welcomed their baby boy Tennessee on September 27, 2012.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since Tennessee is still young, Reese tends to keep her youngest child out of the spotlight. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legally Blonde star occasionally posted pictures on social media of how she was handling having Tennessee attend school at home.

Edited by R. Elahi