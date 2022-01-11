"Gender is whatever": Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe opens up about her sexuality

In a detailed post, Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, opened up about her sexual orientation. While hosting a question-answer session with her Instagram followers, the 22-year-old took to her stories and responded by asking about her sexual preferences.

Phillippe posted a selfie, smiling, and revealed that she does not have a particular preference but is attracted to people. She also wrote that "Gender is whatever."

This is the first time Witherspoon's eldest child, Ava, has spoken about her sexuality. Earlier, she dated one of her college mates, Owen Mahoney, and posted pictures with him on her social media handles.

Ava Phillippe thinks her life would have been quite different had her parents not been famous

In the same question-answer session, a user asked the 22-year-old if her life would have been different had her parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, not been celebrities.

Ava agreed that her life would have been different but added that she would not change anything about her life.

"The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities. And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool."

As per the media outlet Daily Mail, Ava Phillippe is currently a student at the University of California, Berkeley. Answering about her career and plans, the 22-year-old said she used to influence social media brands earlier but then enrolled in college.

Reese Witherspoon did not know what homosexuality meant

In 2020, Reese Witherspoon revealed that she did not "understand" what homosexuality was until she moved to Los Angeles. Witherspoon said it was a "great experience" to know how far society has come in a candid conversation with Regina King.

“No one spoke to me about sexuality when I was a teenager. I didn’t understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn’t explain it; my parents didn’t explain it. I had to learn from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles.”

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, the Oscar-winner grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, before settling in LA.

Ava Phillippe is the eldest child of Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The duo also shares an 18-year-old son, Deacon. After Witherspoon's split with Phillippe, Reese married talent agent Jim Toth. The pair became parents to a son, Tennessee, in 2012.

