How old is Reese Witherspoon? Internet fuming over actor's unrecognizable magazine cover

Hollywood superstar Reese Witherspoon's magazine photoshoot has come under fire for being "heavily retouched." Internet users are baffled as the 45-year-old actress looks younger than her age on the cover.

The Academy Award Winner, best known for her roles in Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies and Wild, is a businesswoman and a mother who recently sat down with Gayle King for an interview with InStyle magazine.

InStyle @InStyle

bit.ly/3ELia0c Reese Witherspoon Isn’t Afraid to Say She’s the Best Reese Witherspoon Isn’t Afraid to Say She’s the Bestbit.ly/3ELia0c https://t.co/4HyKQ3kjxj

In the feature, she discusses her entrepreneurial experiences, empowerment, independence, and how she is helping daughter Ava Phillippe forge a unique path.

Witherspoon had commented in the Interview:

“My first, most important priority is my kids, If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day — do you even think they know, Gayle? I don't even think they know.”

Reese Witherspoon looks 'unrecognizable' in her black bodice-dress

The publication is now under fire for "retouching" Reese Witherspoon's cover photo. Clicked by Australian photographer Emma Summerton, the image shows Reese in a black bodice-style dress complete with a bouncy hairdo and a dark smokey eye makeup look. She shot for the December/January edition, which will be out on November 19.

Reese Witherspoon magazine cover draws immense flak (Screenshot via Instagram)

Comments show the "disappointment" amongst fans (Screenshot via Instagram)

Laura Brown comments on defending Reese Witherspoon's retouch (Screenshot via Instagram)

Witherspoon, who shares custody of her daughter Ava and son Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, later commented that:

“I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I'm so proud of her”

Reese Witherspoon shares her youngest son, 9-year-old Tennessee, with her husband, Talent Agent Jim Toth.

Reese Witherspoon calls Zoe Kravitz her 'saviour'

We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot. Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, "Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about." I mean, that's another mother-daughter combo that's like identical twins.

Reese Witherspoon has dealt with the critics quite tactfully, saying:

I'm 45. I know who I want to spend time with and who I don't. And that is one of the great things about getting older — it just clears out so much space. I want to be with my mom, my kids, and the people who fill my tank. And everybody else, I wish them well.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon during the premiere of Big Little Lies (Image via Getty Images)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Witherspoon ended the interview by saying that she and her family are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood, which will be a plus point for her children as they navigate their prospects of entering showbiz. She further elaborated on how down-to-earth Ava is and that she wants to do great things in the world.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar