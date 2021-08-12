Top 5 celebrities who married their fans

It is not uncommon to harbor crushes or fantasies regarding one's favorite celebrities including actors, singers or sportspersons.

While predominantly, these juvenile crushes do not end up becoming a reality, for some individuals, these fantasies do manifest in front of them.

Some lesser-known partners ended up marrying much beloved and desired celebrities. Most of these lucky souls come from different and less glamorous walks of life than their spouses.

Please note that this list skips most celebrities and their partners who are commonly known to have married their fans. These include Nicholas Cage, Nick Cannon / Mariah Carrey, Fergie / Josh Duhamel, Gwyneth Paltrow / Chris Martin, or more.

Here are the top 5 celebrities who have married their fans:

5) Conan O'Brien

Conan and Liza O'Brien. (Image via: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images)

The former "Late Night" TV host Conan (AKA CoCo) married screenwriter and playwright Elizabeth Ann Powel on January 12, 2002. The couple dated for around 18 months before tying the knot.

O'Brien and Liza met on his talk show, "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." In a 2012 interview with Piers Morgan, the 58-year old host said,

"Somewhere, in the vault at NBC, there's footage of me literally falling for my wife on camera."

The couple share two children, daughter Neve (born in 2003) and son Beckett (born in 2005).

Conan has one of the most stable marriages amongst Hollywood celebrities, which has been running strong for 19 years.

4) Billie Joe Armstrong

The "Green Day" frontman met Adrienne Nesser (now Adrienne Armstrong) at the band's Minneapolis concert on their first tour in 1990. According to the Fandom Page on Adrienne, the singer-songwriter arranged several Minnesota tours to meet her.

On July 2, 1994, the couple tied the knot in an impromptu wedding in Billy Joe's backyard. Adrienne now co-owns a record label (Adeline Records) with Armstrong. The couple has two sons, Joseph Marciano Armstrong (born in 1995) and Jakob Danger Armstrong (born in 1998).

The two had one of the quirkiest celebrity weddings ever, as their ceremony reportedly lasted just 5 minutes.

3) Reese Witherspoon

Reese is married to Jim Toth, a talent manager for Hollywood celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey.

In a 2012 interview with Elle Magazine, the "Legally Blonde" star revealed that to win her over, Jim said,

"I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I'm going to take care of you. I'm gonna do this so much that you're gonna get used to it."

They got married on 26 March 2011, and now share Reese's children from her previous marriage, daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe (born in 1999) and son, Deacon Reese Phillippe (born in 2003).

Reese also has a son with Toth, Tennessee James (born in 2012).

2) Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman. (Image via: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Images)

The 38-year old actress is married to film producer and jewelry designer Adam Shulman. In 2013, the "Les Misérables (2012) star told Harper's Bazaar UK that during their first meeting, she told a common friend,

"I'm going to marry that man. I think he thought I was a little nuts, which I am a bit, but I'm also nice."

Hathaway has a serene marriage amongst other Hollywood celebrities and has two sons (5-year old Jonathan and 1-year old Jack) with Shulman.

1) Elvis Presley

Elvis and Priscilla Presley. (Image via: Keystone/Getty Images)

The Rock-and-Roll King married Priscilla Presley (née Beaulieu) on 1 May 1967, in Las Vegas, after Priscilla turned 21 years old. By that time, Elvis had established is stature as one of the most desired celebrities on the planet.

The couple first met at a party in 1959 (West Germany), when 24-year old Elvis was still serving in the Army. Priscilla was 14 years old at the time.

Priscilla and Elvis are perhaps the most famous among other star-studded marriages which contain a significant age gap between partners. Celebrities and their unions seldom go unnoticed or unscrutinized.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul