Who is Raffaello Follieri? All about his relationship and love story with Anne Hathaway

In a recent interview with DailyMail UK, Anne Hathaway’s ex, Raffaello Follieri, commented on the end of their relationship. Follieri was an Italian real estate developer who was in a relationship with the “Devil Wears Prada (2006)” star for four years.

Raffaello Follieri and Anne Hathaway dated from 2004 until the conman’s arrest in 2008. According to New York’s Daily News, the FBI had also confiscated Anne’s personal journals when they raided the Italian real-estate mogul’s Trump Tower apartment.

In a 2007 interview to Harper’s Bazaar, the “Les Misérables (2012) star had remarked about Follieri’s charity works by saying,:

“My boyfriend is incredible in a lot of ways...”

All about Raffaello Follieri and his relationship with Anne Hathaway.

According to Vanity Fair, the former couple met through friends in the winter or spring of 2004. Anne was also reported to have labeled it as “love at first sight.” Raffaello Follieri was 25, while Anne Hathaway was 22 at the time.

The Italian businessman was reported to have defrauded around $50 Million from renowned names like former US President Bill Clinton and billionaire Ronald Burkle. He sought the investment for buying properties (mostly churches) from the Catholic Church.

As per NBC News, Raffaello Follieri claimed that he had connections with the Vatican to proceed with the fraudulent deal. In June 2008, it was reported by Page Six that the Italian con man also embezzled $1.3 million from business funds to finance the couple’s luxurious lifestyle.

In the exclusive interview with DailyMail UK, Raffaello Follieri labeled their past relationship as a ‘fiery’ one, with lots of instability as well. Furthermore, he mentions that he had gifted Anne several pieces of jewelry including:

“ an emerald and pearl Cartier necklace, and a topaz diamond cuff bracelet.”

The Italian also states:

“If I remember, Annie’s last words were “I love you for ever [sic]” and we ended the call. That was 2 am on June 24, 2008. At 6 am I was arrested. I never spoke to Annie (Anne Hathaway) again.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with W Magazine, in 2008, the Oscar winner stated,

“As soon as I found out about the arrest (of her then beau, Raffaello Follieri) , I had to get on a plane to Mexico to do a press tour for Get Smart. And then I spent a week in shock...”

Anne Hathaway had to face much public scrutiny back in 2008, while several media reports speculated her involvement in Follieri’s felony. He served four of his 4.5 years sentence from October 2008 to May 2012.

The 38-year old star is now married to film producer and jewelry designer Adam Shulman. The couple share two sons, Jonathan (5) and Jack Shulman (1).

