"Never give up!": Anne Hathaway praised after actress reveals she was the 9th choice for Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway made a surprise appearance on Ru Paul's Drag Race. She had some nice words for the contestants. She even revealed that she had to fight for her role in Devil Wears Prada.
The contestants on Drag Race were free to ask Anne Hathaway anything. The answers that Anne Hathaway gave were pretty inspiring.
When answering a question about roles that she had to fight "tooth and nail" for, Hathaway implied that it would take a long time to name them all. However, Hathaway did reveal that she was the 9th choice for her incredible role as Andrea Sachs on The Devil Wears Prada.
"... But I gotta hang in there; never give up!" she said.
Hathaway also answered a question relating to rejection for roles. One of the contestants asked Hathaway what she does when she doesn't get the role she wants. She gave even more inspiring advice:
"You don't get the role you want, you steal the show anyway."
This brought a lot of smiles and applause from the contestants.
Anne Hathaway ended her interview with words that almost brought tears to the candidates and audience at home. When asked why she loved Drag Race, she had this answer:
I love drag because it's a transgressive act of joy. And I think when you look at what Ru has done for the world, she's made it a place where the lane of what is being okay is so much wider. And the more rounded and loved we are in acceptance of each other, the better we are and the more human we are.
These words will definitely have a place in the hearts of Drag Race fans. Many fans are now calling for Anne Hathaway to be a guest judge. Time will tell if Hathway will return to Drag Race, but she has made it clear that she is supportive of the show.
Fans loved Anne Hathaway's advice and appearance
Twitter users exploded with praise and admiration for the actress' tenacity. The fact that Anne Hathaway was able to receive the role in The Devil Wears Prada after such adversity made a big impression on the internet.
The interview was incredible, but the reaction from fans was even better.
