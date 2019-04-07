Top 5 Most Inspiring Moments From The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.05K // 07 Apr 2019, 13:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Inducted As Part Of The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Class As A Member Of DX: Triple H

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is now history and undoubtedly proved to be one of the most memorable ceremonies of all time. Several of WWE's most popular Superstars saw themselves permanently enshrined as part of wrestling history in this year's Hall of Fame Class.

The 2019 class included DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Sean Waltman, and Chyna), The Hart Foundation, Harlem Heat, Torrie Wilson, Honky Tonk Man, Luna Vachon, and Bruiser Brody among others.

While the ceremony will go down as one of the best ever, it wasn't without controversy. An unruly fan dressed in a reggae-inspired costume jumped the barricade, eluded security, and proceeded to attack 61-year-old Bret 'Hitman' Hart.

Despite the fan's efforts to make himself the center of attention, he was promptly and appropriately removed by a host of WWE talent and security. The show was able to continue and Hart gave one of the evening's most memorable speeches (more on that later).

While the incident will for better or worse always be remembered, we aim to focus on the show's very best moments, moments that pulled on the heartstrings, and brought tears to the eyes of real wrestling fans everywhere. Join us as we focus on the very best of this year's ceremony with The 5 Most Inspiring Moments From The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony.

#5. John Cena Returns For Make A Wish

John Cena Returns For The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame

John Cena is a sixteen-time world champion and as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time has earned his place on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. Cena has also become a world renown film star and a multi-million dollar earning Hollywood icon.

While these obviously praise worthy endeavors, Cena would be pleased to know that he won't only be remembered as a wrestler or an actor. He will also be remembered for his commitment to charity through the Make A Wish Foundation. Cena has granted 619 Make A Wish wishes thus far, the most ever.

The sixteen-time world champion made his way to the ring to present the Warrior Award to Susan Aitchinson, a long time WWE employee, who is well known for her charitable efforts. Aitchinson, who is responsible for Cena's introduction to the organization, has helped coordinate more than 6,000 wishes for WWE.

Advertisement

Cena acknowledged what he learned from Aitchinson, "Never underestimate the power of a wish. Always approach the chaos with a smile." Cena proceeded to give Atchison a great deal of credit as "The reason...I do what I do."

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement