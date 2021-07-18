What is Corinna Kopf's net worth? All about the social media star's growing fortune 

Corinna Kopf, best known for her regular appearances on David Dobrik's vlogs, is a personal life vlogger and is now a Twitch streamer. Corinna Kopf recently joined OF to much of her fans' excitement and reportedly earned a million dollars in the first 48 hours of its creation.

With all of this in mind, many speculate about Corinna Kopf's net worth.

Who is Corinna Kopf?

Kopf was born in Paletine, Illinois, in December 1995. She now lives in Los Angeles, California. She is best associated with David Dobrik and Liza Koshy, having previously dated Todd Smith and Logan Paul briefly. Most recently, she commented on kissing Adin Ross for a Twitch stream.

Kopf's net worth calculation

According to many sources, Kopf's calculated net worth is approximately two million dollars. Most notably, her approximate net worth rose after creating her OF account in June 2021.

Corinna Kopf has two Instagram accounts, both totaling nearly six million followers. She also has an active Twitter account with more than 2.3 million followers.

Corinna Kopf moved to Facebook Gaming after being banned from Twitch for allegedly wearing lingerie on camera. Kopf also has a YouTube channel, which has more than one million subscribers.

However, like many of her fellow Vlog Squad members, Corinna Kopf currently has no active sponsors on her YouTube channel due to past allegations of David Dobrik and Jason Nash.

Kopf's YouTube earnings, according to her SocialBlade, are estimated at around one thousand dollars per month. Corinna Kopf has already earned 10k new subscribers in July.

Currently, Corinna Kopf also has over seventy-two thousand followers on OF set at 25 dollars a month per follower. There are fifty posts, and some posts are pay-per-view, resulting in a variation of her possible net worth by one to 50 dollars per user.

Corinna Kopf has not confirmed her speculated net worth with not many tangible assets other than her luxury sports car and an LA loft.

Edited by Srijan Sen