Top 10 Hollywood celebrities that don't seem to age

Most Hollywood celebrities showcase the epitome of the gene lottery with their good looks and enhanced physique. Whether this is good genetics combined with an expensively rigorous skincare routine or that they have access to a “fountain of youth” is unknown.

Several celebrities working in the industry now show no signs of their age, easily getting cast in roles. This is especially true for celebrities who can play stars in action roles in their careers.

With franchise films and series engulfing the industry, actors who can retain their youthful appearances will play the character in the franchise for longer.

Please note that this list skips most celebrities famously known by everyone to defy age with their looks: Keanu Reeves, Liv Tyler, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, and more.

10 Hollywood celebrities who defy age and look younger

10) John Stamos

John Stamos in 2002 and 2016. (image via Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images, and Jason LaVeris/Getty Images)

Stamos is an American actor best known for roles in “General Hospital” and “ER.” The star was born on August 19, 1963, which makes him 57-year old. However, the star has maintained the same look for over a decade.

9) Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart in 1994 and 2017. (Image via Richard Drew/AP, and Graham Norton's Show/BBC)

Sir Patrick Stewart OBE is a British actor best known for Professor Xavier in the “X-Men” series as Jean-Luc Picard from the “Star Trek” franchise. The 81-year old star is perhaps the most well-known amongst celebrities who have been recognized for having retained the same look for almost 20 years.

8) Halle Berry

Halle Berry in 2002 and 2019. (Image via Bei/Shutterstock, and Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Another “X-Men” star might be a mutant when it comes to maintaining her youthful appearance. Even in 2021, Halle Berry (54) appears similar to what she did in the 2010s.

7) Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling in 2011 and First Man (2018). (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures, and Universal Pictures)

The Canadian heartthrob looks the same as he did 15 years ago. The 40-year old is one of the few celebrities who has maintained the same appearance in the looks department for over a decade.

6) Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan in 2010 and 2018. (Image via BBC, and Warner Bros. Pictures)

This English actress looks identical to what she did in BBC’s “Sherlock (2010).” The 38-year old “Crazy Rich Asians” star is of Asian descent and has maintained her glamorous looks since her foray into fame in the late 2000s.

5) Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg on SNL in 2012 and on Brooklyn Nine Nine (2020). (Image via NBC)

The “Brooklyn Nine Nine” Star’s looks have not changed in the slightest from his SNL days in 2005-2012. The 42-year old Samberg’s appearance has enabled him to be amongst the few celebrities to take on characters younger than his actual age.

4) Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd in 2012's Perks of Being a Wallflower, and in 2019's "Ant-Man and the Wasp." (Image via Lionsgate, and Marvel Studios)

The internet has dubbed the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star as a vampire for his youthful appearance, which has not changed much in over two decades. Paul Rudd (52) still looks like he did back in 2005’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

3) Jared Leto

Jared Leto in 2006 and 2018. (Image via Thirty Seconds to Mars)

This Oscar-winning actor and singer-songwriter is 49-years years old. However, Leto is one of the celebrities who appears not to have aged since the late-2000s.

2) Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh in 2010's Reign of Assassins and 2018's Crazy Rich Asians. (Image via Media Asia, and Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Malaysian actress is 59-years-old. However, Michelle Yeoh surprised fans in 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” where she appeared to have not aged since the mid-2000s. The star only looks a few years older than she did 21 years ago in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).”

1) Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe in 2000 and 2018 (Image via Ron Galel/ Getty Images, and Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

The “Parks and Rec” star is one of the celebrities that has looked the same since the late-2000s. Lowe is 57-year old.

This list of celebrities in this article reflects the opinions of the writer.=

Edited by Srijan Sen