Top 10 Hollywood celebrities that don't seem to age

Most Hollywood celebrities showcase the epitome of the gene lottery with their good looks and enhanced physique. Whether this is good genetics combined with an expensively rigorous skincare routine or that they have access to a “fountain of youth” is unknown.
Several celebrities working in the industry now show no signs of their age, easily getting cast in roles. This is especially true for celebrities who can play stars in action roles in their careers.
With franchise films and series engulfing the industry, actors who can retain their youthful appearances will play the character in the franchise for longer.
Please note that this list skips most celebrities famously known by everyone to defy age with their looks: Keanu Reeves, Liv Tyler, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, and more.
10 Hollywood celebrities who defy age and look younger
10) John Stamos
Stamos is an American actor best known for roles in “General Hospital” and “ER.” The star was born on August 19, 1963, which makes him 57-year old. However, the star has maintained the same look for over a decade.
9) Patrick Stewart
Sir Patrick Stewart OBE is a British actor best known for Professor Xavier in the “X-Men” series as Jean-Luc Picard from the “Star Trek” franchise. The 81-year old star is perhaps the most well-known amongst celebrities who have been recognized for having retained the same look for almost 20 years.
8) Halle Berry
Another “X-Men” star might be a mutant when it comes to maintaining her youthful appearance. Even in 2021, Halle Berry (54) appears similar to what she did in the 2010s.
7) Ryan Gosling
The Canadian heartthrob looks the same as he did 15 years ago. The 40-year old is one of the few celebrities who has maintained the same appearance in the looks department for over a decade.
6) Gemma Chan
This English actress looks identical to what she did in BBC’s “Sherlock (2010).” The 38-year old “Crazy Rich Asians” star is of Asian descent and has maintained her glamorous looks since her foray into fame in the late 2000s.
5) Andy Samberg
The “Brooklyn Nine Nine” Star’s looks have not changed in the slightest from his SNL days in 2005-2012. The 42-year old Samberg’s appearance has enabled him to be amongst the few celebrities to take on characters younger than his actual age.
4) Paul Rudd
The internet has dubbed the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star as a vampire for his youthful appearance, which has not changed much in over two decades. Paul Rudd (52) still looks like he did back in 2005’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”
3) Jared Leto
This Oscar-winning actor and singer-songwriter is 49-years years old. However, Leto is one of the celebrities who appears not to have aged since the late-2000s.
2) Michelle Yeoh
The Malaysian actress is 59-years-old. However, Michelle Yeoh surprised fans in 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” where she appeared to have not aged since the mid-2000s. The star only looks a few years older than she did 21 years ago in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).”
1) Rob Lowe
The “Parks and Rec” star is one of the celebrities that has looked the same since the late-2000s. Lowe is 57-year old.