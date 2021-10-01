Who is Player 067? Meet Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon 

The international sensation Squid Game introduced fans to the debut of Korea’s top model, Jung Ho Yeon. After making a name in the modeling industry, she is now on her way to conquering the acting industry too.

Jung Ho Yeon plays the role of Kang Sae Byeok, or as many know her, Player 067, in the deadly survival show Squid Game. Like the show, its actors' popularity has soared since its release and Ho Yeon is one of them.

All you need to know about Squid Game’s Player 067 actor Jung Ho Yeon

Netflix’s Squid Game has been monumental for many actors, but Jung Ho Yeon takes the cake. The 27-year-old model debuted with the South Korean survival drama and has been one of the most talked-about actors worldwide.

Jung Ho Yeon plays Kang Sae Byeok or Player 067 in the show. Her character is a North Korean defector/pickpocket struggling to get her mom who’s stuck in China to cross the borders, and at the same time attempting to be a good sister to her little brother. The newcomer’s popularity soared as her incredible performance stayed on par with the veteran actors’.

Jung Ho Yeon, a world-famous model

Jung Ho Yeon is anything but a newcomer in the entertainment industry. She is deemed as South Korea’s Top Model and has earned recognition for the same internationally. She started modeling at 16 and has now walked for established names in the fashion industry.

She made her global debut as an exclusive model for Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2017/2018 show. Readers can watch Jung Ho Yeon's catwalk from the 5:46 mark:

Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, and Chanel are a few brands she’s represented at her different runways. She has even been on the covers of British Vogue, Dazed, and Into the Gloss. However, her achievements go far beyond runways and magazine covers. She was featured in advertisements for Sephora’s Let’s Beauty Together, Chanel, Hermès Paris, and more.

Before shaking the world with Squid Game, she even appeared on Vogue’s Beauty Secret video in 2016.

Squid Game marks Jung Ho Yeon's acting debut

shin @kdramashin so squid game is jung hoyeon's debut drama? look at how expressive her acting is but still able to maintain her stone-faced and cold character. talent 📈💯 so squid game is jung hoyeon's debut drama? look at how expressive her acting is but still able to maintain her stone-faced and cold character. talent 📈💯 https://t.co/cKzTRiCSp3

In an interview with Models.com, Jung Ho Yeon revealed that she wanted to be known as an actor and started learning English because of it. In a recent interview with W Korea, she shared that she wanted a change in her life and thought about pursuing acting as a profession.

She joined Saram Entertainment in 2020 and assumed she would be trained a bit before landing any offers. Much to her surprise, the company sent her a script soon after. They also asked her to send in an audition tape within a week. At the time, she was in New York for the New York Fashion Week.

She gave the audition her all and eventually bagged the role of Kang Sae Byeok.

The model-turned-actress had previously revealed that she’d love taking up a powerful female role such as Kill Bill.

Is Jung Ho Yeon in a relationship?

#SquidGame Everyone fell in love with Jung Hoyeon in Squid Game but the girl is in love with Lee Donghwi for 6 years & going stronger❤



Bowling over everyone with her impeccable acting and flawless North Korean accent, fans might be a bit sad to discover that Jung Ho Yeon is indeed in a relationship.

She has been dating Reply 1988 actor Lee Dong Hwi since 2015. They’re called the “fashionista couple” in both the fashion and modeling industries. They never hid their relationship from anyone in the industry and the couple chose to go public in January 2016, after a media outlet reported on their relationship.

Jung Ho Yeon is BFFs with BLACKPINK’s Jennie

This is probably the most surprising news for fans. Squid Game and BLACKPINK seem to have a greater connection than anyone would have imagined. The director Hwang Dong Hyuk and lead actor Lee Jung Jae are both BLACKPINK fans. But things get exciting when fans discovered that Jung Ho Yeon was also close friends with BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

The duo have been friends for quite some time. Jung Ho Yeon attended the group’s concert during pre-covid times. On the other hand, Jennie sent her a coffee truck in 2020 and even visited the set of the show to support her best friend.

Due to the explosive success of Squid Game, Jung Ho Yeon has gained a massive 9 million followers on Instagram.

Jung Ho Yeon will next be seen as a guest on You Quiz on the Block on September 30, according to a statement from her agency.

