How old is Deacon Phillippe? All about Reese Witherspoon's son as Diane Keaton confuses him with Leonardo DiCaprio

Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe, was confused as young Leo DiCaprio by Diane Keaton in an Instagram post.

Keaton's post celebrated 'male beauty' and mistakenly depicted Deacon Phillippe as a young Leonardo DiCaprio. Deacon is the son of Reese and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who also have a daughter, Ava, together.

Reese Witherspoon promptly responded in the comments section where her son Deacon Phillippe was mentioned, informing her Oscar-winning companion that the photo she mistook as young Leonardo was actually her 18-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe.

She wrote:

"Diane, the first one is my son!"

On which, Keaton replied with three wide-eyed emojis.

Deacon Phillippe gets mentioned among notable actors highlighted as 'Male Beauty' in Diane Keyton's post

75-year-old Diane Keaton shared a clip on Instagram featuring notable men, including Deacon Phillippe and others like Robert Pattinson and Clint Eastwood. Deacon's black and white picture was the first of the lot.

Diane Keyton posts for Male Beauty (Image via Instagram)

Actress Annie Hall mistook him for a young Leonardo DiCaprio in her narration over the picture of Deaton saying:

"Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio, Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid."

The photo, taken by Noua Unu Studio, was an extreme closeup of Phillippe's face, where he looked exactly like DiCaprio from the famous role of Jack in the movie Titanic.

More about Deacon Phillippe who looks like actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Deacon Phillippe shares an uncanny resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio with his all-American boyish looks, an attractive stare, and 90s hair.

Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe (Image via deaconphillippe/Instagram)

Deacon has started making music and he knows that connections are already forged in the studio, he said in an interview:

“All the music I’ve made this summer has been done digitally, for the most part, as things open up, I’m looking forward to collaborating with people I haven’t met yet. I feel like the best records are made in person.”

Deacon Phillippe also mentions:

“When I told my parents about the opportunity, both of them were like, ‘Oh, we’ve done features in it.'"

Deacon possesses an even split of Reese and Ryan's all-American features and their drive.

