"Sis risked it all": Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's video takes internet by storm

Leonardo DiCaprio recently crossed paths with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA art and film gala in Los Angeles. A video capturing the meeting between the three surfaced on social media and went viral immediately upon release.

In the footage, Lauren Sanchez can be seen having a fangirl moment by briefly putting her arms around the Titanic star. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos is seen standing alongside his partner while she is busy speaking to DiCaprio, looking visibly smitten by the actor.

2Cool2Blog @2cooI2blog Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA https://t.co/8UmvOMgJFT

Following the release of the video, social media users reacted to the encounter with a plethora of hilarious reactions and funny comments. The clip has already garnered nearly 10 million views.

Twitter reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez's art gala video

Netizens shared their funny reactions on Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez's video on Twitter (Image via Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made the news when their relationship shockingly came to light amid the former’s divorce with his then-wife MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage.

Since then, the pair have continued to make headlines with their glamorous public appearances and backpacking adventures across the globe. More recently, the duo attended the LACMA art and film gala 2021 and a clip of the Bezos’ girlfriend fangirling over Leonardo DiCaprio went viral online.

Netizens immediately took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the moment between the TV anchor and the actor in the presence of the Amazon founder:

Skin Care Bully @SkinCareBully 2Cool2Blog @2cooI2blog Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA https://t.co/8UmvOMgJFT Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo.😭😭 twitter.com/2cooI2blog/sta… Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo.😭😭 twitter.com/2cooI2blog/sta…

Daniel Newmaη @DanielNewman Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her https://t.co/tXIlb7vYII

َ @airesjashua 2Cool2Blog @2cooI2blog Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA https://t.co/8UmvOMgJFT when u got literal billions but ur not leonardo dicaprio twitter.com/2cooi2blog/sta… when u got literal billions but ur not leonardo dicaprio twitter.com/2cooi2blog/sta…

Christopher Bouzy @cbouzy Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio. Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/Pr8O2qWzn3

JSWilliams1962 @jswtreeman Leonardo DiCaprio the first time he saw Jeff Bezos girlfriend Leonardo DiCaprio the first time he saw Jeff Bezos girlfriend https://t.co/kqNPC0bysY

Hirsty ☧ @realHirsty Jeff Bezos is really lucky Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t attracted to women over 25 Jeff Bezos is really lucky Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t attracted to women over 25 https://t.co/rtIr0h9753

Cinema Tweets @CinemaTweets1 Jeff Bezos is learning the hard way: no one can resist Leonardo DiCaprio Jeff Bezos is learning the hard way: no one can resist Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/G924Pae6Bx

As reactions continued to pour in online, Jeff Bezos also took to social media to jokingly respond to the situation and poke fun at the Blood Diamond actor.

The billionaire posted a photo of himself holding a “Danger” sign tagging DiCaprio in the caption.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently in a relationship with 24-year-old model and actress Camilla Morrone. The duo started dating in 2017 after the former’s split with former girlfriend Nina Agdal and have been inseparable ever since.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul