"Sis risked it all": Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's video takes internet by storm

Leonardo DiCaprio recently crossed paths with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA art and film gala in Los Angeles. A video capturing the meeting between the three surfaced on social media and went viral immediately upon release.
In the footage, Lauren Sanchez can be seen having a fangirl moment by briefly putting her arms around the Titanic star. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos is seen standing alongside his partner while she is busy speaking to DiCaprio, looking visibly smitten by the actor.
Following the release of the video, social media users reacted to the encounter with a plethora of hilarious reactions and funny comments. The clip has already garnered nearly 10 million views.
Twitter reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez's art gala video
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made the news when their relationship shockingly came to light amid the former’s divorce with his then-wife MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage.
Since then, the pair have continued to make headlines with their glamorous public appearances and backpacking adventures across the globe. More recently, the duo attended the LACMA art and film gala 2021 and a clip of the Bezos’ girlfriend fangirling over Leonardo DiCaprio went viral online.
Netizens immediately took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the moment between the TV anchor and the actor in the presence of the Amazon founder:
As reactions continued to pour in online, Jeff Bezos also took to social media to jokingly respond to the situation and poke fun at the Blood Diamond actor.
The billionaire posted a photo of himself holding a “Danger” sign tagging DiCaprio in the caption.
Leonardo DiCaprio is currently in a relationship with 24-year-old model and actress Camilla Morrone. The duo started dating in 2017 after the former’s split with former girlfriend Nina Agdal and have been inseparable ever since.