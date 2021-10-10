Lego Titanic: Release date, where to buy, price, and all about the colossal 9,090 piece set

Lego finally confirmed their largest set-piece ever based on the Titanic on Thursday, October 7. The massive set will have 9090 pieces to complete the 4.5 feet long replica of the ill-fated vessel that sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912.

The original ship is around 220 times larger than the replica of Titanic by Lego. Lego labeled the set as 18+ for catering to the adult hobbyists who would splurge to tinker with this expensive model.

Like the Titanic itself, the largest ever Lego model (as of 2021) has highly intricate attention to detail comes. It measures at over 53-inches (4.2 feet) long, 17.5-inches (1.46 feet) high, and 6-inches (0.5 feet) wide.

When will the Lego Titanic set be released?

As mentioned above, pre-orders for the set begin on Monday (October 11). However, the actual release date is slated for November 8. Lego’s official site offers free shipping, and expedited shipping for the product is available for an extra charge.

Moreover, buyers can return the purchase 90 days after the purchase. However, the box has to remain unopened.

Lego Titanic costs around $629.99 and will be available for pre-orders from October 11 on the official Lego site. In the UK, it will cost around £570. Meanwhile, Europe will have it for €629.99.

Features of the set

Lego exquisite created a detailed look of the RMS Titanic. According to the description, Lego says,

“The cross section reveals interior details like the first-class dining room, the grand staircase, one of the boiler rooms and many cabins from the different passenger classes.”

The section will also have a dining room, smoking lounge, and reading lounge.

Engines (Image via Lego Group)

Furthermore, the Titanic Lego set will have a recreated swimming pool, ship’s bridge, Pomegranate deck, Engine Room, and much more. The 1:200+ scale will also include realistic details, including over 16 lifeboats, benches, cargo cranes, UK flag, and over 300 portholes.

Like other realistic Lego models, the Lego Titanic will have adjustable mast-heads, anchors, movable propellers, and pistons of the engines.

Lego Titanic Engines (Image via Lego Group)

Mike Psiaki, the design master at Lego, mentioned in the press release,

“Designing the LEGO Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date. We know brick builders and ship enthusiasts of all ages will love building the set and displaying it in their homes.”

The model set also comes with six matching stands to display the model after completion. The set also includes a nameplate that reads the iconic vessel’s name,.

