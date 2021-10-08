Schitt's Creek Monopoly: How to buy, cost, shipping and all about the exclusive board game

On October 8, Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt's Creek took to Instagram to announce their collaboration with Hasbro for the show's own Monopoly version. The Canadian TV series delighted their fans by sharing several snaps of the board game, which is available now.

In the snap of Moira Rose (wife of Johnny and mother to David and Alexis), the caption mentioned:

"They would have a virtual monopoly on this town."

Other pictures focus on the board game's cards and props pieces. The game will have several locations from Schitt's Creek available for trading. These locations include the Rosebud Motel, Bob's Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery, and more.

Where is the Schitt's Creek Monopoly game set available?

Schitt's Creek Monopoly edition costs around $39.99. The board game is available at The Op Games. However, currently, international shipping (outside the United States) at The Op Games (which seems to be the primary partner of Monopoly) is unavailable.

It will soon be available to buy from other game stores in Canada and the UK.

What does it include?

Schitt's Creek Monopoly game (Image via Hasbro and The Op Games)

Schitt's Creek Monopoly game set comes with 6 Collectible Tokens (Bébé Crow, Patrick's Guitar, Rosebud Motel Key, David's Sunglasses, Ted the Turtle, Moira's Wig). Furthermore, it also includes 28 Title Deed Cards, 16 Chance Cards renamed "Hello You" Cards, and 16 Community Chest Cards renamed "Love That Journey For Me" Cards.

Meanwhile, the game will also have customized money based on Schitt's Creek. The box will also include 32 Houses renamed 'Improvements,' 12 Hotels renamed 'Renovations,' and the usual 2 Dices.

What is different from the traditional Monopoly game?

Schitt's Creek Monopoly game (Image via Hasbro and The Op Games)

Alexis' Bicycle, Roland's truck, The Rose Family car, and Ted's motorcycle replace the traditional railroads of the original game.

Other than locations and vehicles, there are unique properties based on Schitt's Creek. These include Ray Butani Inc. & Alexis Rose Communications. For these properties, the player must roll the dice and multiply the result by four, which will be equivalent to the rent that the owning player must pay. Furthermore, if a player owns both of these properties, then the rent would be 10X the rolled dice's number.

Schitt's Creek Monopoly game (Image via Hasbro and The Op Games)

Also Read

While the properties are based on the hit show, the values of the properties with regards to the games remain the same as that of the original Monopoly.

There are also unique spaces on the board - "That's not a write-off! / Asbestos Fest Donations," which signifies that the player must pay the specified rent to the Bank on these spaces if they land upon it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan