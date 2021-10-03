How to get Monopoly cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Back Blings, and more

Fortnite cosmetics are some of the most sought-after items in the game. It is no mystery that gamers go the extra mile to get hold of these items.

It was recently reported that Fortnite will collaborate with the popular board game Monopoly to release special in-game items. However, it has been revealed that gamers can get early access to these Fortnite cosmetics.

Naturally, gamers are quite curious to know about the procedure to own the Monopoly cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This article will reveal the details regarding the coveted items and guide players on how to buy it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Monopoly cosmetics are quite difficult to get

Epic and Hasbro have collaborated in the past and gamers got to see a special edition of Monopoly based upon Fortnite. The icons of the board game were based on characters from Fortnite and it went on to become quite a popular rendition of the classic game. This time the tables are turned with Monopoly items coming to Fortnite instead.

Fortnite News 🟪 @FortniteBR



Purchasing the game will grant you early access to the Monopoly Token Back Blings in-game! The updated Fortnite x Monopoly Board Game has been revealed!



Purchasing the game will grant you early access to the Monopoly Token Back Blings in-game!

In order to get a hold of the Monopoly cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, gamers will be required to buy the special edition of the board game. The collaboration between Hasbro and Epic Games will culminate in an upcoming event and will be released on December 1st. However, gamers can purchase the aforementioned item from GameStop to get early access to the cosmetics.

Fortnite Monopoly collaboration will reward Back Blings to gamers

Gamers who pre-order the item will get a code that will redeem all the Monopoly Back Blings in the game. However, gamers should note that the Fortnite Monopoly edition costs $36.99 without taxes (as listed on the official GameStop website).

The code will only redeem eight Monopoly Back Blings but no special skins are there to claim.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Monopoly Cosmetics!?



I have no idea if it's a collab but it looks like it, they just got decrypted! Fortnite x Monopoly Cosmetics!?



I have no idea if it's a collab but it looks like it, they just got decrypted!

The unavailability of Monopoly skins with this pack and the higher cost has raised significant questions regarding its value for money.

Regardless, these are rare items and do not usually feature in the Item Shop. Epic Games had prematurely published a tweet that revealed information regarding the upcoming Fortnite Monopoly collaboration.

Several gamers and data miners were able to read the tweet before it was taken down. The tweet stated that the pre-order will give gamers early access to the Back Blings.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey By getting the collectors edition of the Monopoly x Fortnite board game you'll get early access to the Monopoly Tokens Backblings.



Based on the wording, these WILL be in the item shop at a later date. By getting the collectors edition of the Monopoly x Fortnite board game you'll get early access to the Monopoly Tokens Backblings.



Based on the wording, these WILL be in the item shop at a later date.

In simple terms, early access gives gamers the opportunity to own the items before others. Hence, the possibility of Monopoly Back Blings coming to the Fortnite Item Shop is quite high.

Considering this scenario, spending close to $40 for eight Back Blings may be a bitter pill to swallow.

