Fortnite x Monopoly collaboration: Leaks, release date, and everything we know so far

As Fortnite Season 8 progresses, Fortnite x Monopoly collaboration is imminent within the vast landscape of the Battle Royale.

Leaks are the hottest part of Fortnite and will probably remain so for the foreseeable future. Without popular leakers and data miners, players would probably lose interest soon.

Well, thanks to those leakers, we know quite a bit about the upcoming Fortnite x Monopoly crossover. The iconic board game is set to join the Fortnite universe in all of its video game glory.

Cosmetics that may appear in Fortnite x Monopoly collaboration

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Monopoly Cosmetics!?



I have no idea if it's a collab but it looks like it, they just got decrypted!



I have no idea if it's a collab but it looks like it, they just got decrypted! https://t.co/qn9k20ORlY

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX recently provided decrypted cosmetics that point towards a Fortnite x Monolopy collaboration. It appears that these cosmetics might bring Back Blings back into the Battle Royale.

While this is the only leak regarding actual cosmetics thus far, there could certainly be more to come. Imagine what would the reaction be if the Monopoly Man himself dropped onto the Fortnite Battle Royale island.

Fortnite x Monopoly release date

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey While I was asleep 8 monopoly pieces got decrypted which will be apart of a backbling bundle While I was asleep 8 monopoly pieces got decrypted which will be apart of a backbling bundle https://t.co/wfeXfIhJiD

The original Fortnite x Monopoly collaboration took place in 2018 with the official Fortnite edition of the board game. Three years on, the two gaming giants are set to meet up again.

The images shared by the likes of HYPEX and iFireMonkey do not indicate a set release date, but as per the descriptions, the items may be released in Chapter 2 Season 8. As of now, Season 8 is scheduled to end on December 5, 2021.

Everything else we know about the collaboration

Shiina @ShiinaBR That Monopoly stuff yesterday was honestly so weird. Aside from the pretty weird collab itself, they just decrypted it and NOTHING else happened.



No content creators seem to have gotten the items, no announcements, nothing.



Maybe we'll actually get a Monopoly mode in v18.10..? That Monopoly stuff yesterday was honestly so weird. Aside from the pretty weird collab itself, they just decrypted it and NOTHING else happened.



No content creators seem to have gotten the items, no announcements, nothing.



Maybe we'll actually get a Monopoly mode in v18.10..?

More details are scarce regarding the video game version of Fortnite x Monopoly. Some prominent leakers, such as ShiinaBR, have found the timing of the decryption a bit weird. They also believe there is more to the collaboration than just Item Shop cosmetics.

It is clear that Epic Games is preparing for the collaboration instead of just releasing it with no warning. That means, as ShiinaBR said, there could be much more to the crossover than what we know so far.

A Monopoly game mode or Creative Island is not out of the realm of possibility. Instead of purchasing the board game, maybe a Fortnite version of Monopoly could be played virtually in the video game.

