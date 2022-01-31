What happened to Lisa Vanderpump? RHOBH star hospitalized with broken bones

As per TMZ, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump was involved in an accident while riding a horse on January 30. On Sunday, the British restaurateur and TV personality was at Los Angeles’ Los Feliz equestrian facility, The Paddock Riding Club, where the incident took place.

Vanderpump rode a frightened horse that threw the socialite off its back. According to TMZ, the 61-year-old native reportedly fell over the horse’s head and landed on her back.

The London native was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance after she expressed severe pain. TMZ also reports that Vanderpump was familiar with the horse and rode it for six to seven years.

Lisa Vanderpump set to undergo surgery after horse riding accident

Vanderpump reportedly bruised her back and fractured her leg in two places above the ankle from her fall. As per insider sources of TMZ, the Vanderpump Rules star will have to undergo surgery to repair the bones.

As of now, Vanderpump has not addressed her injury on social media. Multiple reports stated that her husband, Ken Todd, accompanied her to the hospital, where she is reportedly being treated.

According to Daily Mail, the horse that threw Lisa Vanderpump on the ground goes by the name of HRH Prince Tardon. She reportedly met the horse seven years ago at the Cavalia Horse Show in Orange County, California. The restaurateur bought the horse upon learning that they had retired the horse from the shows.

Vanderpump has previously shared multiple photos and videos of Tardon on her Instagram. In one such post, she said:

"He is my everything."

Lisa Vanderpump’s love for horse riding

Throughout her appearance in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump expressed her love for equestrian activities. In December 2015, she gifted her husband two miniature horses.

Lisa Vanderpump’s miniature horses are called Diamonds and Rosé. She also owns several animals, including multiple horses, at her Beverly Hills home, Villa Rosa. The property, which they bought in 2011 for $12 million, also has stables to accommodate her horses.

Edited by Prem Deshpande