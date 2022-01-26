Chanel sparks controversy as it sends horse down the runway at the SS22 show

Normally, we would see a cat walk on the runway, but this time it was a horse walk for Chanel. Over the years, Chanel fashion shows have transformed into elaborate and outlandish sets at Paris' Grand Palais. Every year the front row regulars move around Parisian apartments, libraries, winter wonderlands, summer village weddings to a supermarket, and the list doesn't stop here.

This year Chanel took a step forward, perhaps too far ahead, for their SS22 runway show when they sent a royal atop a horse to start the show. The label sent Charlotte Casiraghi, the eldest daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and granddaughter of Grace Kelly. Charlotte is also an ambassador for the brand and a showjumper. She cantered down the catwalk in a sequined black tweed jacket which became a viral social media moment. However, the moment raised many eyebrows and sparked a controversy.

Netizens hating on Chanel for using horse as an accessory for the show

Netizens were upset with the label for using a horse in the Haute Couture SS-22 fashion show and thought it was unfair as well as inappropriate to include it in a show. Virginie Viard, Creative Director of Chanel, said:

“The idea for the show’s décor came from a longstanding desire to work with Xavier Veilhan. His references to constructivism remind me of those of Karl Lagerfeld,” Justified the artist, referring to the artist best known for his graphic sculpture work. “Xavier wanted to work with Charlotte Casiraghi. His artistic universe is full of horses, and Charlotte is a skilled rider."

However, being skilled is not what people were concerned about, but bringing and using a horse as an accessory and possibly a publicity stunt was the main issue. Diet Prada, an online fashion critic, made a post about the horse being on the runway, which sparked flames in many animal lovers' hearts.

While there were some negative reviews for the horse being the starter on the runway, many fans were surprised and impressed with the idea of a horse on the runway and the overall infused art theme of the show. A few positive reviews for the show were given by fashion enthusiasts who saw the show as merely an art piece, and a skilled portrayal of horse riding from Charlotte.

internet baby @kirkpate ok i will give chanel this, grace kelly's granddaughter on a horse on the runway is chic. ok i will give chanel this, grace kelly's granddaughter on a horse on the runway is chic. https://t.co/1YfboK83OW

seiti @joao_seiti Shout-out to the Chanel's horse, they were gorgeous Shout-out to the Chanel's horse, they were gorgeous https://t.co/DROL9YSRz0

We have given you both positive and negative criticism from the netizens, what is your take on the show?

