Dior SS22 Haute Couture Show: High points from Maria Grazia Chiuri's dreamy collection

It's that time of the year again when the fashion world sparkles bright, with Dior's marvel as Maria Grazia Chiuri is back with another collection for Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2022.

Unlike the last collection, this time Chiuri incorporated an inside look at the fine details of couture craft which is bound to take the show to an entirely different level. Are you as excited as we are? Let's dive right into the details.

What were the high points of the Dior show?

Starting the schedule off with a bang, Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her Haute Couture Spring Summer 2022 collection at the City of Fashion and Love at 8.30AM EST on Monday, January 24, 2022, today.

1) The exquisite artistry

The first high was definitely how the show showcased the artistry and craftsmanship of the collection. As expected, there were perfectly-placed pearls, crystals and sequins upon layers of lace and tulle.

It was a dreamy combination of materials that creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has returned to throughout her helm at the Maison. No doubt the show was a success and the classy outfits presented on stage will be seen worn around the world.

2) The enchanting celebrities

In another high moment, we caught glimpses of the enchanting celebrities who were a part of the show. The stage showcased everyone from Anya Taylor-Joy and BLACKPINK’s Jiso, all the way to Cara Delevingne, who tapped into the collection's embellished theme with an embroidered blouson teamed with shirt, shorts and loafers.

3) The artistic set-up

One of the prettiest high points of the show was the fact that they presented the work of Madhvi and Manu Parekh, a couple of Indian artists. Their work visibly differs from a formal point of view but is incredibly akin because of their common cultural roots and figurative tradition.

Chiuri also commented:

"The set created a narrative suspended between myth and realism that unfolds along the set walls like a film."

4) The fabulous looks worn by the stars in Dior

One of the best parts of fashion shows is that you can find fierce looks both on and off the main stage. If you caught the show, you must've discovered some of the glamorous looks worn by the stars as they arrived at the Couture Spring-Summer 2022 show from Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Fans can catch them at #StarsinDior on Instagram.

Actress Rosamund Pike put a new spin on the House's signature silhouette in a Fall 22 padded coat dress, while model Camille Rowe was in a SS22 white leather jacket and skirt with a black Dior Bobby bag.

5) Honoring Human Relations

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Creative Director of women’s collections honored human relationships with handmade objects through this exquisite collection. Thereby, expressing a desire to abolish the boundaries between art and craft once and for all.

She believes that:

"The body is thus a vector for breathing life into avant-garde projects."

This artistic thought explains why the show took place at the heart of a reinvented art gallery, since it was an ode to creation in all forms.

Are you feeling the FOMO now?

Then, go ahead and watch the highlights of the show here to bask in the glory of everything that Dior at Paris Fashion Week had to offer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan