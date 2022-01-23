Who is the CEO of Dior? All about Pietro Beccari as Brand teases new Birkenstock collaboration 

Dior is all set for its collaboration with Birkenstock as the former recently teased its new partnership to the public.

The team will release a new line of footwear as part of the collaboration. Since both the brands are owned by the same parent company, LVMH, this collaboration wasn’t a complete surprise.

LVMH acquired the effortlessly fashionable footwear brand Birkenstock in March last year. Not long ago, Dior collaborated with Technogym and released their fitness and wellness range.

Who is the CEO of Dior?

Pietro Beccari is the current CEO of Dior. He was born on August 23, 1967 in Italy. He completed his graduation in Business Administration from Parma University in Italy.

He spent the early years of his career in marketing at Benckiser in Italy and Parmalat, a company in the US. Later on, he moved to Henkel in Germany, where he worked in general management. In Henkel, he held the position of Corporate Vice-President for Haircare.

For the first time, Pietro joined LVMH as Executive Vice-President of Marketing and Communications for Louis Vuitton in 2006. Later in 2012, he became the Chairman and CEO of Fendi.

Then in February 2018, he returned to LVMH as the Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture. Last but not least, he currently also holds a seat as a member of the LVMH Executive Committee.

About Dior x Birkenstock collab

Famous for its corked footbed sandals range, the German shoe manufacturer is bringing in its new range in collaboration with luxury fashion house, Christian Dior.

For the new footwear line, the collab drew inspiration from the workable yet well-liked shoe trend. The luxury fashion brand has redesigned its functional bohemian essentials into uplifting casual footwear.

The five latest designs were recently unveiled by the Dior Men’s senior shoe designer Thibo Denis as he took to Instagram to show off the brand new designs. By choosing all the soft pastel shades like light gray, beige and rich mocha brown, the footwear is designed based on utilitarian principle. The shoes are precisely embroidered with floral patterns, featuring silhoutte-like finishes with signature Dior trademarks on the buckle that make it more appealing.

Previously Birkenstock had also collaborated with other high-end fashion labels like Rick Owens, Proenza Schouler and Jil Sander where they created classic shoes and unisex sandals.

Established by Johann Adam Birkenstock in 1774, the brand is a German private shoe company.

Edited by Danyal Arabi