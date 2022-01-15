What is Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault's net worth? Fortune explored as brand launches $3,300 smartwatch

Italian luxury brand Louis Vuitton is in the news following the launch of its first smartwatch, Tambour Horizon Light Up, priced at $3,300.

Louis Vuitton came out with its first connected watch, setting new benchmarks by blending luxurious vogue with consumer technologies. The CEO of Louis Vuitton, Bernard Arnault, had always kept up with the times and technological changes.

What is Bernard Arnault’s net worth?

The French billionaire Bernard Arnault is the richest man in the fashion industry and the third richest person in the world behind Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $150 billion, according to Forbes.

The 72-year-old Bernard is the chairman of the largest luxury conglomerate, LVMH. The company owns about 75 luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Sephora, Moët et Chandon and Hennessy, to name a few.

According to Bloomberg, Bernard Arnault’s Paris mansion is ornamented with a few of the world’s most celebrated paintings. Arnault, being an avid art collector, owns an extensive collection of paintings that include works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Maurizio Cattelan.

As per the data from Alux.com, he even invested $143 million in the Modern Arts Museum in 2001 to support young artists.

Business Insider reported that Arnault owns a private jet like many billionaires, and a vacation villa in the Saint-Tropez of the French Riviera. He has a private island in the Bahamas, bought for $35 million, and he also owns a private yacht. Common to billionaires, Bernard also enjoys a lavish lifestyle, being the chairman of the largest luxury products company in the world.

All about Louis Vuitton's Tambour Horizon Light Up

1) For its first connected watch, Louis Vuitton picked a accustomed silhouette and convex case, just like that of the original Tambour watch. The hand-finishing touches on the watch make it exquisite.

2) The screen of the watch is engineered with curved sapphire glass. The beautifully crafted piece appears like an infinity pool mingling into an indistinct horizon.

3) The signature Louis Vuitton monogram is engraved all over the rim, with 24 LED lights fixed behind. These lights impart a kaleidoscopic effect whenever the watch receives a notification.

4) Tambour Horizon Light Up is launched in three colours: Matte Black, Polished Steel and Matte Brown. The black and brown versions are flawless with high-end PVD finishes.

5) Besides its outer appearance, Louis Vuitton’s watch is power-packed with its newly created operating system. The OS developed by the brand delivers a highly personalized experience through its seamless integration into the owner’s universe. The watch offers compatibility with Android and HarmonyOS smartphones.

6) The Louis Vuitton Connect app was also recently developed as a companion to the connected watch. Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor is incorporated for a creamy and steady experience. Working over durability, the watch is water-resistant for up to 30 meters.

7) The brand never falls back when it comes to enrichment of its customer experience. One can create watch faces that suit their style for more personalisation.

Louis Vuitton claims it to be one of the most customisable smartwatches in the world. To learn more about the Tambour Horizon Light Up, you can visit the official Louis Vuitton website or check out Louis Vuitton boutiques.

Edited by Ashish Yadav