What town did Mark Cuban buy? Net worth explored as billionaire entrepreneur snaps up Texas 'ghost town' with just 23 people

Shark Tank investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently made headlines for purchasing an entire town in Texas. The billionaire entrepreneur reportedly bought the town for around $2 million, though it was listed at $4 million in 2017.

Mark Cuban bought the town as a favor for his friend who previously owned it. He told The Dallas Morning News:

"I don't know what, if anything, I will do with it."

While the news has its similarities to Netflix's Schitt's Creek, the town Mark bought is relatively small, at around 77-acres, with approximately 23 inhabitants.

Mark Cuban's newly owned town's disturbing past

The town Cuban just bought, Mustang, is about 55 miles south of Dallas near Corsicana, and it is reportedly a 45-minute drive from Dallas. As per reports and real estate listings, the town comprises a trailer park and an abandoned str*p club.

The primary broker in the purchase, Michael Turner, told Houston Chronicle in 2017:

"There was a str*p club there called Wispers that has since permanently closed. There was a killing there, the business had quite a tale."

In 2008, a man, identified as Fernando Ramirez, was reportedly brutally beaten to death outside a str*p club.

How much is Mark Cuban worth?

According to multiple publications, 63-year-old Mark Cuban's net worth is in the ballpark of $4.5 billion. As an investor in Shark Tank, he has made millions in returns for mentoring and investing his money in entrepreneurs' ideas.

However, the Pittsburgh native netted most of his fortune from his ventures like Magnolia Pictures and Landmark Theaters. In January 2000, Cuban bought a majority stake in the NBA team Dallas Mavericks for $285 million.

In 1990, he sold his tech startup, MicroSolutions, for $6 million, and it was reported that he had fetched around $2 million in post taxes. Similarly, in 1999, Yahoo! bought his online venture for $5.7 billion in Yahoo's stock option.

Mark Cuban avoided Yahoo's decline in worth and sold all of his shares for a payout of $2.5 billion. In 2003, he bought Landmark Theaters, which included a chain of 58 art-house movie theaters.

The billionaire shark owns multiple properties, including a 24,000-square-foot mansion in Dallas. Furthermore, he bought a $19 million beachfront California mansion in Laguna Beach in December 2018.

In 2015, during a League of Legends competition in the Intel Extreme Masters San Jose, Mark was fined $15,000 for using profanities. Upon learning that the money would go to charity, he proceeded to drop the f-bomb again.

