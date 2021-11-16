Love & Pebble on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, founders and all about its penguin connection

Shark Tank Season 13 will soon air its tenth episode, which will include an interesting business pitch related to skincare. Co-founded by husband and wife Paul Tran and Lynda Truong, Love & Pebble is a skincare company that sells beauty pops.

Interestingly, the unique name of the brand has a penguin connection. According to the company’s website, “Love can encourage you to keep growing” and this is how Love & Pebble’s first word was chosen for the brand.

The second word, Pebble, came from penguins’ loyalty. Explaining the same, the company’s page reads:

“Penguins have their own charming love story, which includes a romantic pebble proposal. The male penguin searches for the perfect pebble for the female penguin, and if it’s accepted, they use the pebble toward making their nest and are mates for life. The name ‘Love & Pebble’ reflects love and loyalty.”

How Love & Pebble was born

Lynda explained on her company’s page that Love & Pebble was born out of necessity. When she was a teenager, she struggled with acne that affected her self-worth and confidence. As her family couldn’t afford expensive skin care products, Lynda started making homemade recipes.

Not only did she manage to cure her acne, Lynda found the process to be therapeutic as well. She then decided that she would like to share the feeling and the results with others.

With numerous experiments, years of research and knowledge from Paul’s pharmaceutical background, Lynda created Love & Pebble beauty pops. During the lockdown period last year, the brand became a hit through TikTok and was later featured on the Today Show. As part of the couple's next step with the brand, it is set to appear on Shark Tank.

How Love & Pebble it work?

The beauty pop kit contains pop powder that includes natural ingredients, such as papaya powder fruit extract, organic aloe vera powder, banana powder fruit extract and wild turmeric powder.

To use it, users must mix the pop powder with water and put in a freezer to make circular ice pops. Then, they must rub the frozen pop on their face to create a layer that is similar to a face mask. The product aims to help tighten pores, exfoliate and nourish skin, leaving users with a flawless glow.

Where to buy Love & Pebble products?

People who are interested in purchasing the Shark Tank product can go to Love & Pebble's website. Pop kits are also available on Amazon. The company also sells pop powder, derma-rollers, serums, and a micro-needling serum tool.

A pop kit costs up to $46 and the price of refills are $29. The kit includes mold, a mixing spatula, a spoon and a five ounce jar.

About ‘Shark Tank’ episode 10

Lynda and Paul are going to appear in Shark Tank episode 10 to convince the sharks to invest in their company and help them with marketing.

Shark Tank will also introduce three more business deals in the upcoming episode. They are Zach & Zoe, Sheets Laundry Club and Pink Picasso.

The investors/sharks of Shark Tank Season 13 include Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John. The latest episode will also welcome guest shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 10 will premiere on Friday, November 19, on ABC at 8:00 PM (ET).

Edited by Danyal Arabi