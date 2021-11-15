Zach & Zoe on ‘Shark Tank’: How allergies led Kam Johnson to a business venture

Shark Tank Season 13 has released nine episodes so far and all of them have introduced some unique and interesting business deals to the viewers. The upcoming tenth episode of the reality series is set to showcase even more brilliant innovations.

This time, the ABC-backed show will welcome Kam Johnson and his family of four who runs their raw honey business known as 'Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm.'

They will appear on Shark Tank to give their business pitch to the sharks to convince them to invest in Zach & Zoe. The founders are planning to expand their business and want to build a warehouse on their farm.

Read on to learn more about the Shark Tank product and its founders.

Who are the founders Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm?

Zach & Zoe is a family owned business run by husband and wife Kam and Summer Johnson. The company is named after their son Zach and daughter Zoe. The business venture is incidentally inspired by them as well.

As per their brand’s official page, the couple dived into the beekeeping business after Zach suffered from severe seasonal allergies. Zach has asthma and the allergies began when the family moved from Montclair to Hunterdon County. After searching for multiple remedies, Zach’s allergies worsened during the Spring and Fall seasons.

While researching methods to ease Zach's allergies, they came across studies about raw honey that prevent allergies through a concept of immunotherapy.

Zach & Zoe’s page explains the concept:

“It’s a process that strategically exposes your body to the element you are allergic to, which over time should make you less sensitive to it. In this case, raw honey, named this because it has not been filtered or heated, contains pollen and the body becomes more tolerant of pollen, thus reducing your allergic reaction.”

When Zach’s allergies were treated, after a lot of research about beekeeping, the couple took a plunge and set up their own business. Since 2015, Zach & Zoe is thriving and now, the founders want to expand their business. They look to the Sharks to give them an opportunity for the same.

Cost of Zach & Zoe jar

Zach & Zoe produce one pound jars of raw honey. The brand also provides the products in different flavors, such as lemon, cranberry, lavender and blueberry. A single jar’s price is between $20 and $24, depending on the choice of flavor.

About ‘Shark Tank’s latest episode

While Zach & Zoe jars look promising, it is difficult to say whether the pitch will impress the judges/investors.

Shark Tank Season 13 includes sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. The upcoming episode 10 will also welcome guest shark Daniel Lubetzky (executive chairman of KIND).

In addition to Zach & Zoe, Shark Tank's new episode will also see business deals called Pink Picasso, Love & Pebble and Cheets Laundry Club.

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 10 will air on Friday, November 19, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi