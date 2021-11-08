Fish Fixe on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost and all about founders who were once soccer players

Shark Tank Season 13 has so far succeeded in impressing fans with multiple interesting business deals. The ABC-backed reality show welcomes aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and products on its platform in front of millionaire and billionaire judges, aka sharks.

One such unique pitch shown on Shark Tank this Friday is a food delivery service called Fish Fixe. The online seafood delivery company was founded by two friends — Melissa Harrington and Emily Castro.

What is Fish Fixe on Shark Tank?

Fish Fixe is an online food delivery service that provides a variety of seafood options. If someone couldn’t manage to add seafood to their meals, Fish Fixe will help them.

They provide multiple kinds of seafood, like wild-caught Gulf Shrimp, wild-caught Mahi, Norwegian Salmon, Halibut, and Snapper.

The website mentions the purpose of Fish Fixe:

“It is procuring properly cared for, sustainable, and untreated seafood options that are nutrient-rich and easy to prepare. [The products are] frozen at the peak of freshness, perfectly portioned, individually packaged, and delivered straight to the consumer’s kitchen.”

How to shop from Fish Fixe?

Whether Fish Fixe will impress Shark Tank investors or not, time will tell. But the natives of Sugarland, Texas, can purchase seafood packages from the company’s website.

It contains various options to shop, from making your own pack to Fish Fixe’s combo. If the customer chooses 16 portions of Fish Fix Box, it will cost $149, while the DIY box of the same portion will cost $159. The company also provides a 24-portions pack, which costs $209.

Each package comes with a thaw, preparation time, and cooking instructions with a link to seafood recipes. Users can also choose the delivery frequency while placing an order.

About Fish Fixe founders

Melissa Harrington grew up in Louisiana, where her vacation involved fishing along the Gulf Coast. The seafood lover and her husband Chris have been working in the seafood industry for a decade now.

Even after working in this field, Harrington found it difficult to take out time to cook seafood at home. This was a reason she co-founded Fish Fixe, which will now be featured on Shark Tank.

Explaining the idea, she said:

“For our family and friends, we started portioning, vacuum sealing, and freezing our favorites – snapper, scallops, and shrimp. Quickly we discovered that everyone loved the quality, the simplicity, and the ease of preparation. We knew we had created something special and could make a healthful impact on busy people’s lives. With that, Fish Fixe was born.”

Harrington met the company’s co-founder Emily Castro at Texas A&M, where they were college soccer teammates. While catching up on their lives, the two friends discussed their love for seafood and came up with Fish Fixe.

Before this venture, Castro had spent 14 years of her career in the wine and spirits industry.

On Shark Tank, Harrington and Castro will pitch their business to the investors/sharks — Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. The upcoming episode of Shark Tank will also feature guest shark Nirav Tolia.

Shark Tank Season 13 airs every Friday at 8.00 pm on ABC.

