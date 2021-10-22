TheMagic5 on 'Shark Tank': How do the swimming goggles work, cost, and who are the founders?

Shark Tank Season 13 is getting interesting with each episode. After amazing business deals that viewers witnessed in the last two episodes, the upcoming products are set to blow people's minds.

Episode 3 of Shark Tank will see multiple incredible aspiring entrepreneurs making solid business pitches. One such product is called TheMagic5. The stylish yet convenient swimming goggles have approval from FINA, meaning the product can be used at World Championships and Olympic swimming competitions.

Read on to learn more about this upcoming Shark Tank product.

What is TheMagic5?

TheMagic5 is a brand that creates custom-fitted swim goggles meant for swimmers at all levels — from beginners to professionals. It serves the purpose that most of the regular swim goggles fail to do. With Optimal Fitting Technology (OFT™), it is comfortable to wear, keeps water out, and provides the best view possible.

On the brand’s website, TheMagic5’s mission reads:

“[The mission] is to create swimming goggles that eliminate the distractions that prevent anyone from being at one with the water.”

How does it work?

The founders have created a hassle-free website to purchase their products, which will now be showcased on Shark Tank. One has to go to their site (themagic5.com) where the process of “How it works” has been explained step by step.

1) First, a customer has to choose and click on the selected product. An email will be sent to their registered email id which will contain a link to their face-scanning app.

2) Once the app is downloaded, click “link scan to order.” The scan will be verified within a couple of days and then, it will be sent to production.

3) TheMagic5’s production team in North Carolina will create custom fitting goggles, which will be delivered within 1-3 weeks.

Further instructions on the website read:

“All our goggles are custom-fitted for each customer. If the fit is not perfect, we will review the data used to build your goggles and if we can't fix it, we will refund your entire purchase.”

Cost of TheMagic5 goggle

With a better swimming experience, the brand also provides products in a moderate price range. The cost of single color TheMagic5 goggle is $55, while a blue-gold one’s price is $65.

The website also provides great deals and combo offers. It also features a $15 swimming cap and a gift card worth $55.

Who are the founders?

In Shark Tank, two members of TheMagic5 will appear to present their business deal — Alec Mundt, Head of QA, and Bo Haaber, co-founder and CEO. Mundt is responsible for the production of customized goggles and also, test products, while Haaber’s responsibility is general management and developing goggles. Will they be able to impress the Shark Tank judges? Only time will tell.

Haaber believes:

“One size shall fit only one.”

Other important members of TheMagic5 include Rasmus M. Barfred (co-founder, CMO), Niklas Hedegaard (co-founder, COO), and Harris Helberg (Head of Production). Apparently, the co-founders of the brand hail from Denmark and enjoy swimming, but couldn’t find better swim goggles that fit and were comfortable to wear. This is how the trio invented TheMagic5.

About Shark Tank Season 13

TheMagic5 will appear in the third episode of Shark Tank Season 13. It will air Friday, October 29, at 8:00 pm on ABC.

The brand and their entrepreneurs will be judged by Shark Tank’s regular mentors aka sharks — Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary. The episode will also welcome guest shark Nirav Tolia, founder and CEO of Nextdoor.

