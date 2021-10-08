Lion Latch on 'Shark Tank': What is the cost and how to buy Lerin Lockwood's invention that protects jewelry?

Shark Tank returns with season 13 on Friday. The hit business-themed show on ABC is set to introduce numerous interesting business deals by budding entrepreneurs who are participating to win millions and expand their startups.

All set to impress the billionaire sharks on the show, Lerin Lockwood is one of the contestants who is a high school art teacher from Burnet, Texas. In Shark Tank, she will be seen introducing her invention, Lion Latch, which is created to protect jewelry.

What is Lion Latch?

Lion Latch is a round-shaped tiny box with a ring latch that can store wedding rings and other small jewelry items safe and secure when on the go. It can also be used to keep inner ear hearing aids and vitamins.

The idea was invented after Lockwood forgot to remove her wedding ring and went to coach high school softball. Catching a softball during the game damaged her wedding ring. The incident pushed her to brainstorm for a permanent solution, as keeping jewels in handbags and purses is not safe. With that in mind, the Shark Tank contestant created Lion Latch that cannot be easily unscrewed.

Speaking about Lion Latch, she said:

“Originally, I printed a product on a 3D printer around January 2015 for myself. Soon, so many people wanted one that I went to Kickstarter that October and raised $14,000 to have it manufactured in Dallas.”

Named after her favorite animal, Lion Latch can be kept on a set of keys. Explaining the process, Lockwood said:

“You have to physically remove the carabiner in order to pull the lid off. Then you can put your ring or other items inside and then lid goes on and stays on. Once you latch the carabiner on, you can’t pull the lid off.”

What is the cost of Lion Latch and where to buy it?

Whether the sharks will invest in Lion Latch or not, only time will. However, if viewers want to buy the product, they can go to Lockwood’s website — www.lionlatch.com. The product is available in multiple colors and designs. One Lion Latch costs $9.95.

About Shark Tank Season 13

The last season of Shark Tank created history as it became the most-watched season in three years. So, naturally the expectations are higher from season 13.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank reads:

“The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”

This season's sharks include Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O’Leary. Shark Tank also invites guest sharks and this time, Kevin Hart (actor, entrepreneur, investor), Peter Jones (original Dragon standing on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den), Emma Grede (Good American CEO), and Nirav Tolia (Nextdoor co-founder) will arrive on the Emmy-winning series. Daniel Lubetzky will also be seen as one of the recurring sharks.

The new season of the critically acclaimed reality show premieres Friday, October 8 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Prem Deshpande