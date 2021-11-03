5 best 'Shark Tank' products and how to buy them

Shark Tank is a popular ABC series that helps aspiring entrepreneurs expand their businesses. They present their business deals and ideas to the millionaire and billionaire sharks/judges and if they like any deal, they invest in that business.

Over the years, several entrepreneurs’ products, from unique to weird, were given a chance by the panel of investors. Some of the businesses failed, while a few turned out to be worth the millions that were invested by the sharks.

Shark Tank has inspired its viewers with multiple successful deals, so read on to learn more about the best Shark Tank products and how to buy them.

1) Bombas

Aspiring entrepreneurs David Heath and Randy Goldberg appeared on Shark Tank Season 6 and pitched their comfortable socks deal, titled Bombas, to the sharks. The idea impressed FUBU founder Daymond John (one of the Shark Tank judges) who offered $200,000 for a 17 percent stake in the brand. Since then, Bombas has made $1.2 million in sales, exceeding $100 million in revenue in 2020.

How to buy: While Bombas socks are popular, the company also sells T-shirts and wool slippers. To purchase from the brand, go to its website bombas.com, which offers useful discounts and offers.

2) Scrub Daddy

Scrub Daddy is a sponge that goes soft in warm water and firms up in cold. Founder Aaron Krause pitched this deal on Shark Tank Season 4, expecting an investment of $100,000. But shark Lori Greiner loved the idea so much that she offered $200,000 for a 20 percent stake in Scrub Daddy. The brand has since made $209 million in sales, and has also introduced different products across stores in 17 countries.

How to buy: If anyone wants to purchase the product, go to the nearby Scrub Daddy store or one can check amazon.com. The company is one of the number one sellers on amazon.

3) The Original Comfy

Barbara Corcoran was super impressed with The Original Comfy product and called the founders’ pitch her “favorite” in season 9 of Shark Tank. The Original Comfy sells blanket-sweatshirt hybrids that have made over $150 million in sales since the launch of the product. Corcoran invested $50,000 for a 30 percent stake in the brand.

How to buy: One can shop for the wearable blankets from the company’s website, the comfy.com.

4) Squatty Potty

No matter how weird the brand name sounds, the business pitch on season six impressed Greiner. Squatty Potty is a toilet footstool to improve one’s posture on the loo. Invented by mother-son Judy and Bobby Edwards, the pitch won Greiner’s heart and money. She offered $350,000 for 10 percent of the company, which has done $164 million in sales since the launch on the reality show.

How to buy: Interested buyers can visit the stores of Squatty Potty or purchase it online via amazon.com.

5) Simply Fit Board

Simply Fit Board is yet another Greiner’s investment on Shark Tank. The product deal was pitched by mother Gloria Hoffman and daughter Linda Clark in the seventh season of the ABC show. Simply Fit Board is a balance board workout tool, in which Greiner had invested $125,000 for 20 percent stake in the company. It made $1.25 million soon after the episode aired and has raked in $160 million in lifetime sales.

How to buy: Simply Fit Board can be purchased in its stores or can be bought online via multiple websites like amazon and Flipkart.

‘Shark Tank’ new episodes air every Friday

While the aforementioned products are the best ones on Shark Tank, the new season too shows a lot of potential. So far, four episodes of Shark Tank have been aired and all of them have been super interesting.

Shark Tank season 13 welcomed sharks including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary along with multiple guest sharks.

New episodes of Shark Tank air every Friday at 8.00 pm on ABC.

Edited by Prem Deshpande