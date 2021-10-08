5 weirdest Shark Tank products ever

Shark Tank is an American business show that premiered in 2009. The reality television series showcases entrepreneurs presenting business ideas to a panel of five investors, whom the show refers to as "sharks." The potential of the idea is taken into consideration by the sharks who then decide if they want to invest in the company.

Shark Tank has inspired its viewers with extremely successful ideas such as the Bombas comfort socks, Scrub Daddy super sponge, Squatty Potty toilet seats and so on.

While the show has given a platform to many aspiring entrepreneurs over the last decade, there have been times where absurd products have been pitched to the panel of investors.

Here's a list of the five weirdest Shark Tank products.

5) Pet Paint

The Shark Tank success story Pet Paint is an interesting company for those that would like to give a new look to their pets. The company makes chemical-free, safe and user-friendly paints for pet owners.

Pet Paint makes it easy to play around with interesting stencils, add color to pets, and is perfect for those that want to make a statement with their pets.

Since being featured on Shark Tank, Pet Paint has grown into a successful company.

4) Drive Suites

A costume contest helped Drew Beaumier come up with the concept for his Robot Drive Suites, back in 2009. Every little boy desires to be a real life transformer at some point, and this product helps turn that dream into a reality.

Since its creation, Drew has traveled the world, performing at events and demonstrating his unique creation. His robot suit is a functioning vehicle capable of moving at a speed of 12 mph. Shark Tank contestant Beaumier has quite a few variants - a motorcycle, muscle car, sports car, pickup truck or a monster truck suit.

3) UroClub

A lot of products come into the market to make life easier. One such product specifically for golfers, was introduced by UroClub. Often golf courses are huge and visiting the club house or restrooms is a chore.

UroClub introduced a convenient solution, a fake golf club with a hidden tank that golfers can pee into. All they have to do is unscrew the cap of the club's handle and use the device. The company also provides a towel to help make usage inconspicuous.

2) Morning Head

Morning Head is one of the most successful products that launched on Shark Tank. The product isn't complex, it's simply a well-engineered shower cap with a towel attached inside.

Sometimes one might struggle with bed-head and little to no time for an actual shower. Morning Head comes handy at such times. Users can just add water to the cap and rub their head with it.

This Shark Tank idea is doing great and has been featured on TechCrunch, TED, CNN, The New York Times, and The Huffington Post.

1) I Want To Draw A Cat For You

Steve Gadlin pitched his company 'I Want To Draw A Cat For You' asking for $10,000 for a 25% stake on Shark Tank.

The company literally does what the name says, stick-figure cat illustrations. Amazingly, Steve has done over 18,000 cat drawings for people worldwide.

Also Read

Steve began by charging $9.95 per illustration a decade ago, and the price has now increased to a whopping $29.95. The shark Mark Cuban invested $25,000 for 33% of the company's share.

Any idea could be worth thousands of dollars, if pitched correctly. The critically acclaimed show returns to ABC on Friday, October 8 at 8:00 pm ET.

Edited by Siddharth Satish