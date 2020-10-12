"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt contributes a bizarre aspect to WWE's weekly programming. Every dedicated fan of Wyatt has often contemplated how precisely his ingenious creative process works.

Bray Wyatt has various interests outside of pro wrestling. He could have been influenced by music (Alice In Chains, Slipknot), literature (IT, The Stand), or pop culture, in general. This particular list will take a look at various elements from movies or television shows that supposedly acted as catalysts in the creation of Bray Wyatt's different personas in WWE.

Here are 5 Movie/TV Show references that inspired Bray Wyatt's WWE characters.

#5 fsociety/Elliot - Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

Still from Mr. Robot (left) and Bray Wyatt's split personalities (right)

In a 2017 interview with Miami Herald, Bray Wyatt revealed that he was studying a "show about a cult with the Monopoly masks".

At the time, Mr. Robot was a popular TV show that featured a group called fsociety. The group consisted of individuals whose main goal was to rescind all consumer debt by hacking a giant financial conglomerate called E Corp. In the show, fsociety members used monopoly masks as a disguise, and it also became a symbol for the masses who supported their cause.

Wyatt led a cult called the Wyatt Family with WWE. Despite the technological differences and the contrast in tone between fsociety and Wyatt's cult, Sam Esmail's critically-acclaimed show may have influenced the enigmatic WWE star to some extent.

More so than the cult aspects of the show, Mr. Robot later evolved into a masterpiece that explored Rami Malek's character, Elliot's, Dissociative Identity Disorder in fascinating ways.

In 2019, Bray Wyatt moved away from his cult leader character when he introduced The Fiend. Just like Elliot from Mr. Robot, Bray Wyatt is currently split into several personalities. The first of which is an optimistic individual who relishes spreading bliss and positivity via the Firefly Fun House. The second personality is a sinister abomination that was born out of hate and resentment, The Fiend.

In the aforementioned interview, Bray Wyatt also cited Kevin Smith's 2011 film, Red State, as an influence for the Wyatt Family. The movie revolved around cults and extreme religious worship. Additionally, the film also featured a woman belonging to the sect, named 'Abigail'.