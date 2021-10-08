What did Barbara Corcoran say about Whoopi Goldberg? 'Shark Tank' star apologizes after facing backlash over 'body-shaming' joke

On Thursday, October 7, 'Shark Tank' star and businesswoman Barbara Corcoran appeared on ABC's The View, hosted by Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and actress Whoopi Goldberg. While attempting to make a humorous reply, Barbara made a joke about Whoopi's body shape and size.

The controversial incident happened when Barbara Corcoran was talking about Good American founder and CEO Emma Grede. She was speaking about Grede being the first black woman to guest star on Shark Tank.

During the segment, co-host Sunny Hostin commended the brand for selling apparel (especially jeans) catering to various body shapes and sizes. Referring to this statement, Whoopi Goldberg joked:

"Well, I have to try them. Will they fit this COVID [b**t]?"

While replying to Whoopi's statement, Barbara ended up spurting the controversial quote, referring to the former's body shape and size. The 72-year old said:

"When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs."

Meanwhile, co-host Sunny Hostin insinuated that the jeans would indeed fit Whoopi. Later, Ana Navarro hit back at Barbara by saying:

"Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV (referring to Corcoran's dress)."

Here's how viewers of the show reacted to Barbara Corcoran's comment on Whoopi Goldberg

After Barbara's controversial statement on The View, the entrepreneur faced severe backlash. Several viewers of the show came in support of Whoopi Goldberg (65) and claimed that Corcoran 'fat shamed' her.

Bean Nicky Barnes🇺🇸🇨🇺🇩🇴 @BeanNickyBarnes The way Ana jumped on @BarbaraCorcoran ’s ass and didn’t even give Whoopi time to respond! 😂🤣 She is me. I am her. The way Ana jumped on @BarbaraCorcoran’s ass and didn’t even give Whoopi time to respond! 😂🤣 She is me. I am her. https://t.co/FvhyOrlcMX

Donna Lee Saunders W @DonnaLeeSaunde2 @BarbaraCorcoran “To those I may of offended” is not an apology. It lends responsibility on the listener and implies they may be the one lacking a sense of humor. Take full responsibility and lead with only yourself. @BarbaraCorcoran “To those I may of offended” is not an apology. It lends responsibility on the listener and implies they may be the one lacking a sense of humor. Take full responsibility and lead with only yourself.

Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte Barbara Corcoran called Whoopi Goldberg fat and now cancel culture is coming for her. Barbara Corcoran called Whoopi Goldberg fat and now cancel culture is coming for her. https://t.co/Aa3vRaeFVl

Donna T @etroutman1961 @BarbaraCorcoran A joke? You thought that comment was funny? That was out right bullying. @BarbaraCorcoran A joke? You thought that comment was funny? That was out right bullying.

Mllp1962 @mllp1962 @BarbaraCorcoran Why apologize only to those you "may have offended"? Why not apologize for being rude, arrogant and unfunny? @BarbaraCorcoran Why apologize only to those you "may have offended"? Why not apologize for being rude, arrogant and unfunny?

🌊🔥💉𝕍𝕒𝕔𝕔𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕕 𝕍𝕖𝕤𝕦𝕧𝕚𝕦𝕤 💉🔥🌊 @PentUpPower

Cee Cee @CStaley24 Whew Anna with the quick comeback to lighten that tense moment. I know whoopi is a comedian but Barbara was out of pocket for no reason #theview Whew Anna with the quick comeback to lighten that tense moment. I know whoopi is a comedian but Barbara was out of pocket for no reason #theview 😬

Following the backlash against Barbara, the Manhattan-resident uploaded a video to her Twitter, where she apologized for her comments. She said:

"I just came back from 'The View' and saw my old friend Whoopi. She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I've known Whoopi for years."

The Shark Tank investor further added:

"I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry."

Barbara Corcoran's controversial Tweet about being a businesswoman

In 2016, Barbara Corcoran had tweeted:

"I find running a #business in a man's world to be a huge advantage. I wear bright colors, yank up my skirt + get attention."

To no one's surprise, Barbara received much criticism for this statement. She later appeared on ABC's Good Morning America to set things straight. She said:

"I totally believe what I said. And I'm frankly a little bit surprised by getting any reaction to it…"

She further added:

"I think it's a great gimmick actually, if you are smart enough to get attention."

The tweet being referred to here has since been deleted.

Edited by Prem Deshpande