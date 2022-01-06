"The coolest mom ever": Cardi B's all Dior outfit takes Instagram by storm

Cardi B's recent Instagram post got the internet talking, and for the right reasons.

The rapper posed in a stunning all-Dior outfit but what really grabbed everyone's attention was the exquisite stroller Cardi B casually held on to. It looked like a regular pram, except it had the iconic Dior logo all over it.

Cardi B's outfit details

Cardi B paired a blue Dior trench coat with a matching navy blue Dior pencil skirt. Underneath her coat, she wore a neutral-colored top with a plunging neckline. The 29-year-old rounded off her outfit with a pair of navy blue peaked stilettos.

A quick look at the comments on Cardi B's photo (Image via Instagram/@iamcardib)

The rapper, who has 121 million followers on Instagram, left her fans in awe with her latest post. Some even called her “the coolest mom ever,” while others dubbed her “Queen.” The rest, meanwhile, were mainly curious about the stroller.

All about Cardi B’s Dior stroller

Cardi B was pushing a blue-and-beige Christian Dior bassinet and stroller combo from the Baby Dior Collection. It featured oblique Dior motifs printed all over and blended well with her all-Dior outfit. The stroller also comes with adjustable leather handles with reversible seats, and to make it safer for the baby, the stroller comes with a locking system.

Beyond the high fashion new-mom glam is a mother enjoying a new phase in her life. Although motherhood is not new to her, she definitely makes sure she soaks up every moment of it.

After sharing her morning routine with her Instagram family, she took to stories to talk about how her four-month-old son is already talking. She elaborated:

"This baby is talking. I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday. I was like, 'You love mommy, yeah?' And then I asked him again, ‘You love mommy?’ And he replied back, like, ‘Yeah.’ Not even like [baby sound]. It was like, ‘Yeah.’"

Cardi B shares a three-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset. The couple welcomed their son last September.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee