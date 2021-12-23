How much is Cardi B worth? Rapper's fortune explored as she gifts husband Offset $2 million for his birthday

On Tuesday, December 21, rapper Cardi B celebrated her husband's 30th birthday. Cardi B (aka Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) took to her social media to share snippets of Offset's pre-birthday bash.

In her Instagram story, the 29-year-old hitmaker shared a video of her giving an enormous cheque of $2 million to her husband as a gift.

Cardi B posted the clip with the caption "Happy birthday!!!" along with "He literally got it all." In another clip she shared, Cardi B addresses Offset about her gift.

She said,

"So, babe, this is my birthday (gift) to you. I know you got a lot of business ventures coming in 2022…"

Pop Crave @PopCrave Cardi B gifted Offset $2 million dollars for his 30th birthday. Cardi B gifted Offset $2 million dollars for his 30th birthday. https://t.co/1CBZPwg8Pk

In another Instagram post, Cardi wrote:

"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy . I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together…"

What is Cardi B's net worth?

According to multiple sources, the Grammy-winning rapper is worth an estimate of $40 million. Cardi B first gained her fame around 2013 from Vine, following which she joined the sixth season of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015.

In the same year, she forayed into her musical journey, releasing her mixtape Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1 the following year.

After signing on with Atlantic Records in 2017, Cardi B reached new heights with her popular single Bodak Yellow. The song peaked at Billboard's Hot 100 for three weeks and was the Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Song at the 2018 American Music Awards. The song also received the Single of the Year award at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

In 2018, Cardi's album Invasion of Privacy (2018) received a triple Platinum certification by the RIAA. The trade organization also claimed that she has sold over 90 million records in the USA alone. The rapper has also had billions of streams on platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and others.

Furthermore, Cardi has appeared in hit films like 2019's Hustlers, where she played Diamond, and in 2021's F9: The Fast Saga. The New York native has also been a brand ambassador for Pepsi and filmed three commercials for the beverage firm, including a SuperBowl ad in 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

In December 2021, Cardi B partnered with PLBY Group Inc, where she serves as the creative director. Her ventures under the partnership include a website called 'Centerfold,' and a vodka-spiked whipped cream called 'Whipshots.'

Edited by Saman