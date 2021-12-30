Dior collab with Travis Scott "indefinitely postponed" in the wake of Astroworld tragedy

On November 5, the Astroworld Festival tragedy claimed the lives of ten people and injured countless others during a Travis Scott concert, in Scott's home state of Texas.

In the continuing wake of the tragedy, brands such as Nike and Anheuser-Busch distanced themselves from the trap-rap star. Now Travis Scott has lost yet another brand deal, this time with the Parisian luxury fashion house Dior.

The "indefinitely postponed" Travis Scott x Dior deal

Travis Scott was set to collaborate with Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones for a capsule collection set to be released early next year.

The collection was named Cactus Jack, after Scott's record label, and was supposed to amalgamate Scott's Texas roots and Dior's iconic Parisian identity.

Dior's statement

Dior's statement reads,

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

Scott's reaction to the tragedy

Travis Scott recently opened up about the tragedy in a 50-minute interview with Charlamagne The God.

In the interview, Scott mentioned that he was unaware of the gravity of the situation until after his set. He said that he couldn't hear the screams of his fans, and the Houston police let his set carry on for an additional 40 minutes even after the concert had turned into a "mass casualty event".

He also said that he wasn't concerned about business at the moment, and wanted to prioritize helping the community and his fans heal.

The full interview can be seen here:

Twitter reactions

Reactions to this axing were varied on Twitter, ranging from acclamatory to accusatory.

lily @lilydaavies @sa999m Well it was never gonna be good was it? Dior and Travis Scott??? Eew @sa999m Well it was never gonna be good was it? Dior and Travis Scott??? Eew

hamo @hamobieka Travis Scott appears to be drinking water and eating food despite Astroworld tragedy… Travis Scott appears to be drinking water and eating food despite Astroworld tragedy…

Blue Hefner @BabyBlueWhoaaaa THEY STUPID & WEAK FOR CANCELING ALL THEY DEALS WITH TRAVIS SCOTT!



BECAUSE HE WAS A BLACK MAN THAT OWNED A FESTIVAL THAT HAD FATALITIES?



WHEN PEOPLE DIE AT THESE WHITE OWNED FESTIVALS NO ONE IS CANCELED!



WE SHOULD BE EMPOWERING HIM & PUTTING OUR BLACK DOLLARS BEHIND HIM! THEY STUPID & WEAK FOR CANCELING ALL THEY DEALS WITH TRAVIS SCOTT!BECAUSE HE WAS A BLACK MAN THAT OWNED A FESTIVAL THAT HAD FATALITIES?WHEN PEOPLE DIE AT THESE WHITE OWNED FESTIVALS NO ONE IS CANCELED!WE SHOULD BE EMPOWERING HIM & PUTTING OUR BLACK DOLLARS BEHIND HIM!

Consequences and conclusion

In addition to the termination of his brand deals, Travis Scott has also been named in a majority of the over 300 lawsuits filed since the tragedy, blaming the artist and the organizers for gross negligence. Travis has appealed for all the cases to be thrown out.

Many reports state that there had been safety concerns at some of Scott's previous shows and at the designated venue as well. While cancel culture is a two-edged sword, this seems to be a case of the responsibility squarely landing on the shoulders of the accused.

Meanwhile, on the music front, Scott seems to be moving forward with the release of his upcoming record 'UTOPIA'. After Scott scrubbed his social media clean over the past month, many fans noticed that he had added the title in full caps to his Instagram bio again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether Scott goes scot-free or faces further consequences, only time shall tell.

Edited by R. Elahi