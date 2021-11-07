Astroworld Festival footage shows Travis Scott calling for help while internet demands rapper be held accountable

On November 5, a mishap occurred at Travis Scott's Houston concert at the Astroworld Festival, claiming eight lives. The incident also caused 17 attendees to be hospitalized, of which 11 suffered cardiac arrest.

Houston authorities are currently investigating the incident to find out what caused such tragedy. Astroworld Festival's organizers tweeted an official statement on November 6:

"OUR HEARTS ARE WITH THE ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL FAMILY TONIGHT - ESPECIALLY THOSE WE LOST AND THEIR LOVED ONES. WE ARE FOCUSED ON SUPPORTING LOCAL OFFICIALS HOWEVER WE CAN…"

Meanwhile, a captured video clip shows Travis Scott, who organized the event, pausing the concert briefly as someone collapses in front of him. The footage shows him asking for security to help. He said:

"Somebody has passed out right here... don't touch him, don't touch him. Everybody just back up. Security, somebody help real quick. Somebody jump in. Come on, come on!"

Zig-Zag @GrantCypress #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld Multi-cam edit of Travis Scott calling to have a body removed from the crowd. #TravisScott Multi-cam edit of Travis Scott calling to have a body removed from the crowd. #TravisScott #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld https://t.co/RQLHXnvz9W

Internet calls for accountability from Travis Scott

While some wanted rapper Travis Scott to showcase responsibility and demanded that he be answerable for the incident, others targeted his security.

Drama For The Girls @dramaforthegirl Fans urged and pleaded with Travis Scott to stop the #ASTROFEST show amid the mass casualty event. He continues to sing. Fans urged and pleaded with Travis Scott to stop the #ASTROFEST show amid the mass casualty event. He continues to sing. https://t.co/xsBdX2Ew3x

Force Sensitive @calvin_hobbes4 Cody Hartt @CodyHartt I screamed for help so many times, alerted security, asked everyone in the crowd if there was anyone who was CPR certified. Every call went unanswered. I was told, “we already know, and we can’t do anything to stop the show, they’re streaming live” Disgusting. #ASTROWORLDFest I screamed for help so many times, alerted security, asked everyone in the crowd if there was anyone who was CPR certified. Every call went unanswered. I was told, “we already know, and we can’t do anything to stop the show, they’re streaming live” Disgusting. #ASTROWORLDFest This is disgusting and the people who planned this, including Travis Scott, need to be held accountable. People lost their lives needlessly and it's on them. twitter.com/CodyHartt/stat… This is disgusting and the people who planned this, including Travis Scott, need to be held accountable. People lost their lives needlessly and it's on them. twitter.com/CodyHartt/stat…

_ @808sdotcom Both Drake and Travis Scott need to be held accountable for continuing their performances while fans were losing their lives. #ASTROWORLDFest Both Drake and Travis Scott need to be held accountable for continuing their performances while fans were losing their lives. #ASTROWORLDFest

𝕤𝕙𝕖𝕟𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕒𝕟𝕤🚀 @Xmindbodyspirit @808sdotcom blame security from the beginning, poor planning for sure @808sdotcom blame security from the beginning, poor planning for sure

Rishi 🐅 🇧🇩 @malyarishi_ Travis scott doesn’t take 100 percent of the blame for what happened but that doesn’t change the fact that he still needs to be held accountable. Not “cancelled” Travis scott doesn’t take 100 percent of the blame for what happened but that doesn’t change the fact that he still needs to be held accountable. Not “cancelled”

ʀᴀᴠᴇɴ @ravenokayy travis scott & his whole team should be held accountable travis scott & his whole team should be held accountable

Βƌβƌβơ⊔⟟ℓℓ⋲ @WulfMunkey

#astroworldfestival #AstroWorld #ASTROWORLDFest Footage captured at Astroworld shows two concertgoers trying to get the cameraman's attention to warn them of people being trampled during Travis Scott's performance. The cameraman filming Astrofest avoids them entirely. Footage captured at Astroworld shows two concertgoers trying to get the cameraman's attention to warn them of people being trampled during Travis Scott's performance. The cameraman filming Astrofest avoids them entirely.#astroworldfestival #AstroWorld #ASTROWORLDFest https://t.co/zdBrUAuLST

sergen @s9rgen @trvisXX everyone was yelling to stop and you still continued with the show how can you explain this bro @trvisXX everyone was yelling to stop and you still continued with the show how can you explain this bro https://t.co/2UQRPZt144

$ALEHIARI$ @ArisSalehi #AstroWorld #TravisScott 🙏 This kid dropped in the middle of the crowd in the vip section and started having a seizure. #astroworldfestival This kid dropped in the middle of the crowd in the vip section and started having a seizure.#astroworldfestival #AstroWorld #TravisScott 🙏 https://t.co/YUESam1rmS

The 29-year-old rapper was also criticized for allegedly continuing with the show even after the crisis. However, Scott's team told TMZ:

"Travis stopped the show. He did see someone being carried out. He thought that person had passed out, as happens in concerts from dehydration or something similar."

Travis Scott's response

On the evening of November 6, Travis Scott made a statement via Twitter, where he said:

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

The Houston native further added,

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

Meanwhile, Apple Music, who partnered with and streamed the event, tweeted:

"Our hearts go out to the victims who tragically lost their lives or were injured at Astroworld and their loved ones. We are devastated."

The mystery builds up further

In a recent update from TMZ, Houston PD's Chief Troy Finner confirmed that a security guard felt a prick in his neck during the concert. Finner also said that medical personnel spotted indications of being injected with a syringe on the guard's neck.

As per Chief Finner, at least one person present at Astroworld had been potentially injected with a syringe by an unknown perpetrator.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Further investigations are underway to figure out if the incidents of the security guard being unconscious and the deaths of eight people are correlated.

Edited by Srijan Sen