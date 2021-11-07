Astroworld Festival footage shows Travis Scott calling for help while internet demands rapper be held accountable

On November 5, a mishap occurred at Travis Scott's Houston concert at the Astroworld Festival, claiming eight lives. The incident also caused 17 attendees to be hospitalized, of which 11 suffered cardiac arrest.
Houston authorities are currently investigating the incident to find out what caused such tragedy. Astroworld Festival's organizers tweeted an official statement on November 6:
"OUR HEARTS ARE WITH THE ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL FAMILY TONIGHT - ESPECIALLY THOSE WE LOST AND THEIR LOVED ONES. WE ARE FOCUSED ON SUPPORTING LOCAL OFFICIALS HOWEVER WE CAN…"
Meanwhile, a captured video clip shows Travis Scott, who organized the event, pausing the concert briefly as someone collapses in front of him. The footage shows him asking for security to help. He said:
"Somebody has passed out right here... don't touch him, don't touch him. Everybody just back up. Security, somebody help real quick. Somebody jump in. Come on, come on!"
Internet calls for accountability from Travis Scott
While some wanted rapper Travis Scott to showcase responsibility and demanded that he be answerable for the incident, others targeted his security.
The 29-year-old rapper was also criticized for allegedly continuing with the show even after the crisis. However, Scott's team told TMZ:
"Travis stopped the show. He did see someone being carried out. He thought that person had passed out, as happens in concerts from dehydration or something similar."
Travis Scott's response
On the evening of November 6, Travis Scott made a statement via Twitter, where he said:
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."
The Houston native further added,
"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."
Meanwhile, Apple Music, who partnered with and streamed the event, tweeted:
"Our hearts go out to the victims who tragically lost their lives or were injured at Astroworld and their loved ones. We are devastated."
The mystery builds up further
In a recent update from TMZ, Houston PD's Chief Troy Finner confirmed that a security guard felt a prick in his neck during the concert. Finner also said that medical personnel spotted indications of being injected with a syringe on the guard's neck.
As per Chief Finner, at least one person present at Astroworld had been potentially injected with a syringe by an unknown perpetrator.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Further investigations are underway to figure out if the incidents of the security guard being unconscious and the deaths of eight people are correlated.