Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott concert witnesses recount tragic scenes from the event 

Trigger Warning: The following piece contains mentions of death and mass injury

On 5 November 2021, Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert turned into a mass tragedy as it left several injured and multiple dead following a huge stampede at the Houston venue.

At least eight people were reported dead and more than 300 injured at the time of writing. Officials declared the scene as a “mass casualty incident” shortly after emergency officers noticed a crown surge around 9.00pm.

Nearly 17 people were immediately hospitalized, of which around 11 suffered cardiac arrest. Houston fire chief Samuel Pena informed that the sold-out event had around 50,000 attendees and the incident occurred when the crowd started “compressing” towards the stage, creating “panic” and “distress”:

“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite added that the situation was sudden and came without warning:

“Suddenly we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode. And so we immediately started doing CPR, and moving people right then, and that’s when I went and met with the promoters, and Live Nation, and they agreed to end early in the interest of public safety.”

No exact cause behind the sudden surge of crowds has been revealed so far. However, an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Astroworld attendees share horrific concert experiences on Twitter

Travis Scott's concert tragedy has left fans shocked and distressed (Image via Getty Images)

The mass incident at Travis Scott’s Houston concert has left attendees and fans in complete shock. Thousands of people witnessed the unexpected tragedy unfold as the mass stampede claimed lives and caused severe injuries.

The vibrant concert venue soon turned into a site of casualties with medical crises, emergency vehicles, flashing lights, alarms and the loss of loved ones. Footage from the fest showed people rushing and cramming into each other amid rising injuries, as the rapper continued to perform on stage.

Βƌβƌβơ⊔⟟ℓℓ⋲ @WulfMunkey #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld

instagram.com/p/CV7NkBiLf3L/… An eyewitness at Astroworld says the massive trampling Incident occurred right after @trvisXX performance began. She also mentions about the extreme crowding before Travis Scott started at Astrofest. #astroworldfestival An eyewitness at Astroworld says the massive trampling Incident occurred right after @trvisXX performance began. She also mentions about the extreme crowding before Travis Scott started at Astrofest. #astroworldfestival #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorldinstagram.com/p/CV7NkBiLf3L/… https://t.co/ZM9fWnDdYT

As per the Houston Chronicle, Travis Scott paused his performance several times upon noticing growing distress within the crowd and asked security for help. Following the incident, several eye-witnesses took to Twitter to share their tragic experience from the festival:

. @Spokenrae Just seen videos of kids.. KIDS ON THE GROUND DEAD!! This is truly heart breaking… #astroworld Just seen videos of kids.. KIDS ON THE GROUND DEAD!! This is truly heart breaking… #astroworld https://t.co/Kboloml9Ps

charlie @noonecanhearu i’m disgusted with how things were handled tonight. THE MEDICS WERE UNDERSTAFFED AND UNDERTRAINED. i saw people die before me and i heard people crying in disbelief of what they were seeing… #AstroWorld i’m disgusted with how things were handled tonight. THE MEDICS WERE UNDERSTAFFED AND UNDERTRAINED. i saw people die before me and i heard people crying in disbelief of what they were seeing… #AstroWorld

Sawyer Metx @MetxSawyer #ASTROWORLDFest I thought my friend died people made a mosh pit and pushed everyone down and no one could get up and it looked like dead bodies and they where doing it to stomp on us and clime out the crowd got out some dude threw me over his shoulder and pulled me out saved me #ASTROWORLDFest I thought my friend died people made a mosh pit and pushed everyone down and no one could get up and it looked like dead bodies and they where doing it to stomp on us and clime out the crowd got out some dude threw me over his shoulder and pulled me out saved me

Sawyer Metx @MetxSawyer I have never been more mortified in my life I spent $650 to see people dying and almost get there myself people are crazy for what they did and all the festival and concert experiences I’ve had this has never happened in my life and I hope it never does again #ASTROWORLDFest I have never been more mortified in my life I spent $650 to see people dying and almost get there myself people are crazy for what they did and all the festival and concert experiences I’ve had this has never happened in my life and I hope it never does again #ASTROWORLDFest

DaRealPiped😷💕 @helowkeyspittin #AstroWorld sending prayers to everyone who went to astroworld and condolences to the family of those who lost their life 🙏🏾 ❤️ #ASTROWORLDFest sending prayers to everyone who went to astroworld and condolences to the family of those who lost their life 🙏🏾 ❤️ #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld https://t.co/uZfJWqtaeT

Lucas @brownsugarlucas #ASTROWORLDFest I did CPR on more people today at AstroWorld than 7 years in the Marine Corps.. #AstroWorld I did CPR on more people today at AstroWorld than 7 years in the Marine Corps.. #AstroWorld #ASTROWORLDFest

Micaiah Provenzano @makayyuhh #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld Travis stopping the show twice tonight before we knew what this night would become. Prayers to all the families that didn’t have someone come home tonight 😣 #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld Travis stopping the show twice tonight before we knew what this night would become. Prayers to all the families that didn’t have someone come home tonight 😣 https://t.co/AstBnQRkIj

As many continue to mourn the tragedy on social media, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has requested citizens to refrain from speculating about the cause behind the event:

“I think it's very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight. We're going to do an investigation and find out because it's not fair to the producers, to anybody else involved, until we determine what happened, what caused the surge. We don't know, but we will find out.”

The two-day event has also been called off in the wake of the tragedy. Meanwhile, a reunification center has been established in Wyndham Houston for those who have failed to contact their family members following the incident.

