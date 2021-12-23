“Yessir!! Happy GDay" - LeBron James responds to Offset's gratitude to Lebron for his lavish birthday gift, including a custom bottle of Lobos tequila

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and his many endeavors off the court have seen him form an alliance with many influential figures across different spheres of life.

One such individual is American rapper Offset. James took to Instagram to share a story posted by Offset in which the American rapper shows his appreciation for "King James" for the gift, which contains a pair of shoes and a bottle of Lobos tequila. James posted this on Instagram:

"YESSIR!! HAPPY GDAY."

This isn't the first time LeBron James has gifted Offset a pair of shoes. "King James" gave him sneakers in 2018.

LeBron James and his endeavors off the court

Lebron James against the Boston Celtics

LeBron James has built a business empire with many off-court ventures. Over the years, he has signed major deals with companies like Audemars Piguet, Coca-Cola and Beats by Dr. Dre.

James is the face of Nike basketball and has reportedly signed a billion dollar deal with the company, joining Michael Jordan and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of three players to sign such a deal. His signature Nike shoeline has performed exceedingly well.

James has over the years been one of the most marketable athletes of all time.

In March, James acquired a stake in Fenway Sports Group, making him a part-owner of teams like Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox.

James owns a production company called SpringHill Entertainment with business partner Maverick Carter as they produce movies and documentaries.

Aside from business ventures, James has also showcased his talent in acting.

As far as acting goes, James has appeared in a cameo in the hit HBO show "Entourage." James also played a huge role in the film "Trainwreck," where he plays himself in a performance which received decent reviews.

James starred in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," which did reasonably well at the box office. It was a sequel to the Michael Jordan movie from the 1990s.

One of James' biggest business successes is his investment in the tequila company Lobos 1707. It has been reported that James, as an angel investor, has had resounding success with this investment.

On top of all this, James has been an activist starting various nonprofit organizations.

The LeBron James Family Foundation, based in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, has done incredible things for the community and continues to do so. He has worked alongside Dwyane Wade to help and promote the community. And he has made various donations, taken numerous social justice stances and has used his platform to promote them.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein