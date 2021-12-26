How much does Jeff Bezos make a day? Wealth explored as billionaire enjoys day off at St. Barts

As per an exclusive report from DailyMail, Amazon’s founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos was spotted enjoying his day at Saint Barthélemy with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. The billionaire was also spotted sunbathing and swimming in the Caribbean sea.

Jeff Bezos was also snapped shirtless on his yacht while showcasing his ripped body, proving that he has spent significant time in the gym since stepping down as Amazon’s CEO in July. On December 22, Bezos and Sanchez were also seen showcasing their public display of affection while hiking on the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

Last month, the pair also made a public appearance at the Baby 2 Baby organization’s charity event, where Bezos garnered groans from the guests after donating only $500,000.

What is Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos’ daily income?

The billionaire was previously the wealthiest person on the planet but was surpassed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in early 2021. The latter is worth around $274 billion (at the time of publishing), which is over $77 billion higher than Jeff Bezos’ net worth.

Jeff Bezos’ net worth increased to $197 billion in 2021 from $131 billion at the beginning of last year. This indicates a rise of $74 billion in a year, which means that he gained around $7 billion every month last year, which translates to $1.75 billion per week or $250 million per day.

It must be noted that Jeff Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in July, which will not register much in his net worth. However, a future increase in his net worth will not include the salary he drew as the CEO of Amazon (for legal purposes), which was equal to around $81,840 at the very basic without included bonuses.

He is still entitled to billions of gains from the ‘big tech’ conglomerate as an investor and stakeholder. Bezos is expected to draw a base salary of around $80,000 from Blue Origin, where he continues to serve as the CEO.

In 2021, Bezos’ fortune peaked at around $213 billion. In contrast, it fell to the lowest of the year in January at $174 billion, before settling around $200 billion. This proves the unpredictability in billionaire entrepreneurs’ fortune, as much of it is vested in stocks of their respective firms.

Thus, Bezos’ daily earnings could fall in a spectrum of $230 to even $300 million+ in 2022. However, unless Bezos’ ventures perform exceptionally well, his daily income range could be even more expansive.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar