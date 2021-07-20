Who is Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez? All you need to know as the couple embrace post successful Blue Origin space launch

American news anchor and Emmy Award winner Lauren Wendy Sanchez was spotted hugging and giving a kiss to Jeff Bezos following his return from space. Lauren was hired to work on Bezos’ Blue Origin space launch where she was shooting aerial shots for the Amazon founder.

Congratulations to all of Team Blue past and present on reaching this historic moment in spaceflight history. This first astronaut crew wrote themselves into the history books of space, opening the door through which many after will pass. #GradatimFerociter #NSFirstHumanFlight — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

The 51-year-old was seen embracing her boyfriend after he emerged from the capsule on 20 July. The entire journey was to be for 11 minutes. Bezos and three others were in the capsule heading to space. Jeff’s brother, Mark Bezos, test pilot Wally Funk and undergraduate Oliver Daemen accompanied the world’s richest man into sub-orbital space.

Jeff Bezos was seen hugging his mother Jacklyn and the children he shares with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, who were present as well.

Our recovery team is headed out to meet Jeff, Mark, Wally, and Oliver for a celebration marking their return from space. Stay tuned to https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr for live shots from the capsule recovery. #NSFirstHumanFlight — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Sanchez went on to congratulate Funk and Daemen, who have become the oldest and youngest men to enter space respectively.

Who is Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend?

The Albuquerque, New Mexico- native completed her degree in communications at the University of South California. Lauren Sanchez began her career as a reporter while working with a local news channel in California. She went on to grow her career by working as an Entertainment Reporter for Extra. The journalist has worked for Fox Sports Net as well.

Along with her career in broadcasting, Sanchez is also a licensed helicopter pilot. She founded her own company Black Ops Aviation which specializes in filming aerial shots. Aside from working with Bezos for Blue Origin, the company has also worked with ABC, Sony, Discovery, Fox, IMG, Netflix etc.

Sanchez had her son Nikko in 2001 while she was dating retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She married Patrick Whitesell in 2005 and went on to have Evan and Ella with him. Jeff Bezos has four children with his ex-wife, including three sons and a daughter. They are often kept away from the public light.

Jeff Bezos supposedly met Sanchez through her ex-husband Whitesell. The two became close after her marriage with Whitesell broke. The 57-year-old billionaire had been involved in a legal tussle with Sanchez’s brother Michael, who had been accused of leaking private messages. Michael defended himself by accusing Bezos of defamation. The lawsuit went on to be thrown out in November 2020.

Jeff Bezos’ ex- wife allegedly knew about his affair with the news anchor before the explosive news was released to the world. His ex- wife Scott reportedly donated $2.7 billion after her divorce with the business magnate.

