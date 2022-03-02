×
BLACKPINK's Jisoo makes heads turn at Paris Fashion Week 2022

The K-pop artist represented fashion brand Dior (Image via Instagram/@soyaaa_)
Modified Mar 02, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Feature

BLACKPINK's Jisoo created ripples on the internet with her chic outfit at Paris Fashion Week 2022. The K-pop icon drew all eyes towards herself and set the internet ablaze with her gorgeous visuals and preppy outfit.

Earlier, Jisoo garnered attention for her newly bleached hair while making her way to Paris Fashion Week. The singer arrived at Incheon International Airport wearing a semi-formal outfit and had her poker-straight hair open, flaunting her blonde hair-dye.

@PopBase the airport goddess is back ready to conquer Paris Fashion Week!BON VOYAGE JISOO 블랙핑크 지수 #JISOO #지수 https://t.co/36rpoiMkCK

BLACKPINK's Jisoo graces Dior's Autum Winter Show at Paris Fashion Week 2022

Legendary K-pop idol Jisoo stole the show at Paris Fashion Week with her charming smile and chic outfit. On March 1, 2022, Dior posted an update on its official Twitter account and announced that its global brand ambassador, Jisoo, would represent the fashion brand at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Guess who's coming to today's show? Yes, you read that right, it's global brand ambassador JISOO! Follow her lead and discover the #DiorAW22 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri live from Paris on.dior.com/aw2022-23 at 3pm CET! https://t.co/UU1b1x2O7n

In her role as the brand’s global ambassador, Dior’s IT-Girl Jisoo attended the unveiling of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest effort. As soon as the superstar made her appearance at the event, crowds went ballistic.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo looked elegant, calm, and collected as she stepped out of her vehicle. The idol was surrounded by fans and press all wanting the first shot of what she was wearing. Despite all the commotion, Jisoo naturally and confidently posed for the cameras.

Jisoo showed up in a preppy outfit inspired by the 1995 film Clueless. She wore a yellow and black plaid dress with a white collared shirt and black necktie. Flauting her etheral beauty, Jisoo made heads turn and hearts flutter.

This screams royalty JISOO AT PFW #JISOOxDiorAW22 https://t.co/91L4qFbqOz

Fans and reporters flocked around Jisoo to capture pictures and videos of her. She made sure to meet everyone and greeted them warmly. The idol was met with cheers as she made her way to the venue.

Ethereal beauty JISOO AT PFW#JISOOxDiorAW22 https://t.co/4qJIvqKjSx
Her natural beauty shines the most.JISOO AT PFW#JISOOxDiorAW22 https://t.co/8wrKu7mH0Z
YALL LISTEN THE SCREAMMMM FOR JISOOOO https://t.co/kadPoXBZ65
Do you realize how lucky you are to exist in Kim Jisoo's world??? Look how pretty she is and that smile 😭#DiorAW22 #JISOO https://t.co/CuWjJMjHCi
Our queen in Paris! JISOO AT PFW #JISOOxDiorAW22@BLACKPINK https://t.co/Azd0dXOzAT
she screams power and elegance, kim jisoo with her natural captivating beauty in all her glorious glory✨JISOO AT PFW #JISOOxDiorAW22 https://t.co/QPG5x41dX9

Even inside the venue, all the VIP guests wanted to meet and click pictures with the K-pop star. Dior’s CEO Pietro Beccari, who has always been a fan of Jisoo, happily greeted her at the event.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo also met with other fashion geniuses like the creative director for Dior Joaillerie, Victoria de Castellane, and the CEO of Berluti and chair of Loro Piana, Antoine Arnault.

She was even spotted chatting with Thai actress Kimberly Ann Voltemas and American actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya: "Wednesday" "Thursday"?"Beauty"?"Solo"???J: "shooting"? "together"?J: "SEE, I'M JISOO"??? 😭*laughs*"choreo"???A: "I'll try and learn it before that time"srsly Jisoo and Anya... WHATTT??? 😭JISOO AT PFW #JISOOxDiorAW22 #JISOO #Anya https://t.co/dueU3dgpJS

BLACKPINK's Jisoo x Dior

Jisoo’s long-standing friendship and partnership with Dior has taken the idol to the highest ranks of fashion. Crowned as the Global Ambassador for the brand, the K-pop idol has featured in several magazines and global campaigns.

The singer has flaunted her VIP status as Dior’s muse and continues to be praised for her fantastic work. According to Launchmetrics, Jisoo helped leverage $10.9 million of MIV for the French brand and recently became the face of Dior Addict’s latest campaign.

