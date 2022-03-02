BLACKPINK's Jisoo makes heads turn at Paris Fashion Week 2022

BLACKPINK's Jisoo created ripples on the internet with her chic outfit at Paris Fashion Week 2022. The K-pop icon drew all eyes towards herself and set the internet ablaze with her gorgeous visuals and preppy outfit.

Earlier, Jisoo garnered attention for her newly bleached hair while making her way to Paris Fashion Week. The singer arrived at Incheon International Airport wearing a semi-formal outfit and had her poker-straight hair open, flaunting her blonde hair-dye.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo graces Dior's Autum Winter Show at Paris Fashion Week 2022

Legendary K-pop idol Jisoo stole the show at Paris Fashion Week with her charming smile and chic outfit. On March 1, 2022, Dior posted an update on its official Twitter account and announced that its global brand ambassador, Jisoo, would represent the fashion brand at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

In her role as the brand’s global ambassador, Dior’s IT-Girl Jisoo attended the unveiling of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest effort. As soon as the superstar made her appearance at the event, crowds went ballistic.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo looked elegant, calm, and collected as she stepped out of her vehicle. The idol was surrounded by fans and press all wanting the first shot of what she was wearing. Despite all the commotion, Jisoo naturally and confidently posed for the cameras.

Jisoo showed up in a preppy outfit inspired by the 1995 film Clueless. She wore a yellow and black plaid dress with a white collared shirt and black necktie. Flauting her etheral beauty, Jisoo made heads turn and hearts flutter.

Fans and reporters flocked around Jisoo to capture pictures and videos of her. She made sure to meet everyone and greeted them warmly. The idol was met with cheers as she made her way to the venue.

Even inside the venue, all the VIP guests wanted to meet and click pictures with the K-pop star. Dior’s CEO Pietro Beccari, who has always been a fan of Jisoo, happily greeted her at the event.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo also met with other fashion geniuses like the creative director for Dior Joaillerie, Victoria de Castellane, and the CEO of Berluti and chair of Loro Piana, Antoine Arnault.

She was even spotted chatting with Thai actress Kimberly Ann Voltemas and American actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo x Dior

Jisoo’s long-standing friendship and partnership with Dior has taken the idol to the highest ranks of fashion. Crowned as the Global Ambassador for the brand, the K-pop idol has featured in several magazines and global campaigns.

The singer has flaunted her VIP status as Dior’s muse and continues to be praised for her fantastic work. According to Launchmetrics, Jisoo helped leverage $10.9 million of MIV for the French brand and recently became the face of Dior Addict’s latest campaign.

Edited by Saman