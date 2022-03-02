BLACKPINK's Jisoo amasses huge amounts of traction for her new bleached hair

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made heads turn with her newly bleached hair. The iconic K-pop star was spotted at Incheon International Airport, and soon enough her pictures went viral on the internet.

Despite being on an extended vacation period, members of the group never fail to make headlines by smashing records. The girls have been busy modeling and collaborating with various fashion brands for their 2022 spring and fall collections.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's new hair color and airport outfit for Paris Fashion Week 2022

On March 1, 2022, Jisoo garnered attention for her new bleached hair color while traveling to the Incheon International Airport to attend the Paris Fashion Week 2022 show as Dior's representative.

The idol took to her official Instagram account and posted pictures of herself in her new hairstyle and chic outfit. In her Instagram stories, Jisoo can be seen wearing a black cardigan with a matching black and white Christian Dior sweater.

Jisoo shared a picture of her outfit (Image via Instagram/#soyaaa_)

She paired the upper half of her outfit with classic dark blue denim jeans and black heeled boots. For her accessories, Jisoo carried the French fashion mogul's latest black purse collection and opened her poker-straight hair which was bleached from the bottom half in blonde color.

Jisoo posted a selca of herself in her newly bleached hair (Image via Instagram/@soyaaa_)

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement after seeing Jisoo’s new hair color and chic airport outfit. They stated that the idol's new look was spot on and were happy to see her representing Dior for Paris Fashion Week 2022.

ParisianSoo✨ @jichu_01



BON VOYAGE JISOO

블랙핑크 지수 #지수 @PopBase the airport goddess is back ready to conquer Paris Fashion Week!BON VOYAGE JISOO블랙핑크 지수 #JISOO @PopBase the airport goddess is back ready to conquer Paris Fashion Week!BON VOYAGE JISOO 블랙핑크 지수 #JISOO #지수 https://t.co/36rpoiMkCK

Latest updates on BLACKPINK

On February 10, 2022, BLACKPINK’s Jennie revealed her latest collaboration with Gentle Monster. After successfully launching her exclusive project, Jentle Home, in 2021, the K-pop idol shared news of her new collaboration, Jentle Garden.

The singer took to her official Instagram account and posted pictures of her new project. Jennie uploaded videos and pictures showing a bouquet of vibrant orange and yellow flowers neatly wrapped in a reusable bag.

The bouquet of flowers was mounted on a lavender trolley and she pulled it to show fans how it was done. Jennie ended the video as she revealed her latest project and sent her innovative product to five K-celebrities.

