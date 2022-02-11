BLACKPINK's Jennie sends her vibrant 'Jentle Garden' PR box to 5 K-celebrities

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is in the limelight yet again. The K-pop idol has been teasing netizens since December 2021 about her collaboration with Gentle Monster. Jennie had effortlessly posed for the brand’s latest eye-wear photoshoot and revealed her stunning work.

'Jentle Home' was Jennie x Gentle Monster’s first collaboration project and was inspired by the K-pop idol’s childhood memories. They created a beautiful nostalgic world filled with dollhouses and teddy bears which resembled a lot like Barbie's dream house.

On January 10, 2022 Jennie updated her Instagram and revealed her new collaboration with Gentle Monster by posting a PR package which finally arrived from the fashion brand.

BLACKPINK Jennie's pretty lavender box and vibrant orange flowers

After sharing images from her successful collaboration with Gentle Monster on the project ‘Jentle Home’ in 2021, BLACKPINK's Jennie revealed her new collaboration with the eye-wear brand, 'Jentle Garden.'

In the photos, Jennie posed with a bouquet of flowers carried inside a cone-shaped bag with lilac colored straps. This allowed one to carry the bouquet on the shoulders. The bag had the words Gentle Monster x Jennie and Jentle Garden adorned on it.

Finally, on January 10, 2022 Jennie updated her Instagram feed and posted pictures for the official PR package of the new project 'Jentle Garden.' She captioned her post:

"Delivery on its way."

Her pictures show a huge lavender box held together with purple satin ribbons and the words 'Gentle Monster x Jennie' printed on it. Jennie posed for the camera in a pair of baggy straight pants, a floral jacket and a black crop top. For accessories, she finished her outfit with a medium sized black sling bag.

In the posts that followed, the idol shared a snippet of herself unboxing the package. Upon doing so, the box smoothly opened and revealed a bouquet of vibrant orange and yellow flowers which were mounted on a small trolley with a pair of shades on the side from the collection.

BLACKPINK's Jennie pulled the trolley to show followers how it's done and ended the video smiling as she revealed her latest collaboration. Furthermore, Jennie sent her PR package to five K-celebrities: WOODZ, WINNER members Mino, Jinwoo, Seungyoon and actress Im Soo-hyang.

Instagram story of Seungyoon (Image via Instagram/@w_nr00)

Instagram story of Jinwoo (Image via Instagram/@xxjjjwww)

Instagram story of Mino (Image via Instagram/@realllllmino)

Instagram story of WOODZ (Image via Instagram/@woodz_dnwm)

Latest updates on BLACKPINK

On January 25, 2022, the world-famous girl group announced an online fansign to surprise their fans. During the live session, a fan asked Jennie if they were planning to return to the music scene.

Jennie revealed that the group will be making a comeback soon and that they are working hard on creating new content. The Ddu-Du Ddu-Du singer further told fans to look forward to what’s coming next but stated that she isn’t allowed to reveal any spoilers.

